Rishi Sunak has condemned the “horrific violence” unleashed by Hamas on the people of Israel, insisting “terrorism will not prevail”.

The prime minister hailed Britain’s “solidarity” with the people of Israel, days after Hamas gunmen crossed the border in surprise attacks by land, sea and air.

Mr Sunak spoke movingly of the innocent teenagers gunned down “in cold blood” at a festival of peace, and of the murder of whole families. And he said the “inhuman” attacks “will not stand”, promising his support to Israeli authorities and British citizens caught up in the attacks.

At least 800 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, local media has reported — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and almost 500 have been killed in Gaza, with thousands wounded. Palestinian militants claimed to be holding over 130 captives.

More than 10 British citizens are reported to be feared dead or missing in Israel as more than 260 bodies have so far been removed from the attacked Supernova festival. British citizen Jacob Marlowe is also among the missing.

Speaking at security conference the Future Resilience Forum, Mr Sunak said: “Last night we flew the Israeli flag over Number 10 to show our solidarity with the people of Israel and our utter condemnation of the horrific violence that Hamas unleashed over the weekend.

“On Saturday morning terrorists crossed into Israel intent on murder and kidnap. Whole families were killed. Women, children and the elderly were taken hostage.

“Innocent teenagers at a festival of peace were gunned down in cold blood and the sickening evidence posted online.

“It is inhuman – and it will not stand. Terrorism will not prevail.

“Israel has the absolute right to defend itself and to deter further incursions.

“We are working with the Israeli authorities to support them and we’re doing everything possible to support British citizens who were caught up in the attacks and the families of those who perished.

“I also want to say a word to Jewish communities here at home: I am with you. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that you feel safe.”

Labour has unequivocally condemned Hamas’s attacks, with Sir Keir Starmer saying there can be “no justification” for the operation.

“Labour stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to defend itself, rescue hostages​ and protect its citizens,” he said in a statement.

“The indiscriminate attacks from Hamas are unjustifiable and have set back the cause of peace.”

Horrifying footage from the attacks showed Hamas militants kidnapping a 25-year-old Israeli woman who had been attending a desert rave.

The group claims to have taken more than 100 Israeli hostages and is demanding the release of all Palestinian prisoners, around 4,500 people, in exchange for their release.