A young tattoo artist from Germany has been identified as the woman whose naked body was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas militants on Saturday.

In footage shared on Instagram, Shani Louk, 23, was seen dancing at the Supernova music festival, before it was overrun by Hamas gunmen.

Ms Louk was among the hundreds of victims caught in the crossfire as militants stormed the outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim, close to the border with Gaza.

A video clip later shared online, which is too disturbing to publish, showed Ms Louk’s motionless body in the back of a pick-up truck as she was paraded through the streets.