UK politics - live: James Cleverly says China can be a ‘partner for good’ ahead of major speech
‘Government would follow approach of robust pragmatism in standing up to global competitors’
James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepared to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy today.
Only two weeks ago Rishi Sunak promised to set a new direction in UK’s foreign policy, telling an audience in London that while the “golden era” of relations with China was over, his administration would follow an approach of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors.
The foreign secretary is likely to highlight today the need for the UK to align with a crop of increasingly influential countries.
The government has rejected an offer by nursing leaders to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.
Mr Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing it was important to keep “politics” out of the health service.
James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepares to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy.
The Foreign Secretary was pressed on the exact nature of the UK’s relationship with China, Saudi Arabia and other countries ahead of his speech on Monday, in which he is expected to argue the UK must align with a crop of increasingly influential countries across Latin America, Asia and Africa.
The speech itself is not expected to focus heavily on China but Mr Cleverly was on Sunday pressed about the UK’s position in relation to the powerful Asian state.
