Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite Nando’s order – including one controversial side
The PM gave his preferred order from the peri-peri chicken restaurant at a visit to Wantage Town FC
Rishi Sunak has revealed his favourite Nando’s order, and it includes a controversial side dish.
He disclosed his preferred order from the peri-peri chicken restaurant when questioned by a girls’ team at Wantage Town FC.
Mr Sunak said his Nando’s order was a half chicken, medium spiced, with chips and broccoli, adding: “It’s good broccoli”.
The Prime Minister said he also likes to “mix it up” sometimes and get boneless chicken thighs.
The popular Portuguese and South African fusion restaurant has nearly 400 locations across the UK, and open its first branch in 1992.
The prime minister was also asked about his music prefences and told the team it was currently When The Saints Go Marching In – an anthem for his favourite football club Southampton.
He added he was currently “slowly getting into” country music, revealing he was listening to The Cowboy In Me by Tim McGraw.
“I definitely cannot sing it,” Mr Sunak said, telling them he was saving his voice for ITV’s election debate on Tuesday.
The prime minister also spoke about how Taylor Swift featured in his listening, days after telling reporters he probably did not meet the bar to be considered a “Swiftie”.
Many of the girls present told him they would be going to Swift’s upcoming concerts, part of the pop star’s Eras Tour.
The football team, made up of players between 12 and 15 years old, took part in a football exercise with Mr Sunak in Oxfordshire.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously revealed what his final meal would be.
In an appearance on the Table Manners podcast last year, the Sir Keir described what he would eat for dinner if he was to be cast out to a desert island for six months.
He said he would have a seaweed salad for starter, tandoori salmon from a restaurant in Glasgow he likes with dahl, plain naan and pilau rice, and he would finish things off with a baked lemon cheesecake.
Sir Keir added he would also have pinot grigio as his drink of choice because his wife likes it.
