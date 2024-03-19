Footballer Bukayo Saka has created a limited edition Nando’s Peri-Peri sauce that is “sweet, spicy and smoky”.

The Arsenal midfielder said it was “quite mad” creating the sauce, which combines his love for BBQ and tomato with Nando’s Peri-Peri.

Celebrating the launch of the sauce, Saka joined chefs in the kitchen to film a mini-movie called Yes Chef and even made a football pun in the kitchen.

The 22-year-old also realised that the future “fan favourite” sauce was “the one” for him once he learned that his father was a fan.