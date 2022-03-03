An armoured Russia convoy of military vehicles advancing on Kyiv has been delayed by “staunch Ukrainian resistance”, mechanical breakdown and congestions, the Ministry of Defence has claimed.

In an intelligence update, the ministry added the main body of tanks and military hardware — reported to be more than 40 miles long — has made “little discernible progress in over three days”.

It comes as the Kremlin said 498 Russian troops had been killed in the invasion — the first official figure provided by Vladimir Putin’s regime that continues to wage war on Ukraine.

However, the MoD added: “The Russian defence ministry has been forced to admit that 498 Russian soldiers have already been killed and 1,597 wounded in Putin’s war.

“The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise.”

“Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands. Some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson but the military situation remains unclear.”

Speaking on Sky News, the security minister, Damian Hinds, said the Russian military is a “ruthless invading forces” which poses a danger immediately to Ukraine, but also to “wider Europe and the world”.

“The bravery, the tenacity of Ukraine, my God, we have all been taken aback and it is so important we do everything we can to support them in what they are doing and make sure - and this is where the sanctions, we’ve got the Economic Crime Bill, transparency and enforcement coming through on Monday in Parliament.

“It is why all these things are so important, why we absolutely need to make the regime hurt.”

