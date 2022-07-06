Simon Hart resigns as Welsh secretary after PM refuses to resign
Simon Hart has become the latest cabinet minister to resign, leaving his role as Welsh secretary after Boris Johnson insisted on remaining prime minister against the advice of colleagues.
The Welsh secretary was followed swiftly out of government by Ed Argar, a health minister – bringing the total number of MPs who resigned since Tuesday to 45.
Mr Hart wrote in his resignation letter he was reluctant to take the measure but felt it necessary due to the prime minister obstinance in the face of rapidly dwindling support in the Tory party.
The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP wrote: “I have never been a massive fan of Ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change.
“Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible”.
Three cabinet ministers have now resigned, with Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak leaving minutes apart on Tuesday evening in a move that unleashed the disaffection of scores of Tory MPs.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies