Simon Hart resigns as Welsh secretary after PM refuses to resign

Liam James
Wednesday 06 July 2022 22:59
Simon Hart has become the latest cabinet minister to resign, leaving his role as Welsh secretary after Boris Johnson insisted on remaining prime minister against the advice of colleagues.

The Welsh secretary was followed swiftly out of government by Ed Argar, a health minister – bringing the total number of MPs who resigned since Tuesday to 45.

Mr Hart wrote in his resignation letter he was reluctant to take the measure but felt it necessary due to the prime minister obstinance in the face of rapidly dwindling support in the Tory party.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP wrote: “I have never been a massive fan of Ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change.

“Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible”.

Three cabinet ministers have now resigned, with Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak leaving minutes apart on Tuesday evening in a move that unleashed the disaffection of scores of Tory MPs.

More follows...

