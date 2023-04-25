Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP’s former treasurer Colin Beattie has said he did not know a £100,000 motorhome was bought by the party, raising fresh questions about the purchase.

Mr Beattie, who remains an SNP MSP, spoke to journalists at Holyrood for the first time since being arrested last week in the ongoing police probe into the party’s finances.

As part of their investigation, Police Scotland are thought to have seized a Niesmann + Bischoff campervan bought by the party but apparently never used.

Mr Beattie – who resigned as treasurer after being released without charge pending further investigation – was asked if he knew about the purchase of the motorhome. “No – I didn’t know about it.”

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour both described it as a “bombshell revelation” – asking how the treasurer could not have known about such a large purchase.

Chris Hoy, the Scottish Tory chair, said: “This causal admission from Colin Beattie beggars belief. He’s effectively saying ‘Motorhome? What motorhome?”

Attacking the “murkiness” around SNP finances, the senior Tory said: “How on earth could someone who was treasurer, when the accounts featuring this six-figure purchase were signed off, now claim he was never aware of it?”

Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said: “This is yet another bombshell revelation that lays bare the chaos at the heart of the SNP. That the treasurer of the party did not know that over £100,000 had been spent on a motorhome is mind-boggling.”

Mr Beattie also denied that the SNP is in financial difficulty, insisting: “The SNP is in the black.” Asked if the party is “not going bust”, Mr Beattie said: “We’re a going concern, definitely.”

SNP MP Colin Beattie (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Later on Tuesday, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was asked about the motorhome as he spoke at an Institute for Government event in London. He said he became aware of the purchase “when it was printed on the front of a newspaper”.

Humza Yousaf has said he didn’t know the SNP owned a £100,000 motorhome until he became the party leader in recent weeks.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that it was “frustrating” not being able to give her side of the SNP finance story – and denied that the ramping up of the police probe influenced her decision to resign in February.

The ex-leader said she had not been questioned by police and never had a “burner phone”, following reports that police detectives were searching for sim cards used in disposable mobiles.

Former SNP Nicola Sturgeon returns to Holyrood on Tuesday (PA)

“I understand the view that some people might have, that I knew this was all about to unfold and that’s why I walked away,” Ms Sturgeon told reporters at Holyrood. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Ms Sturgeon said events of last few weeks, which saw her home raided by police, had been “traumatic”. She added: “I could not have anticipated in my worst nightmares what would have unfolded over the past few weeks.”

Mr Beattie went on to tell reporters that the SNP’s difficulty in finding auditors to look over its accounts ahead of an of May deadline is due to the “market situation”.

He made no comment when asked if he should be suspended from the SNP, but said he has “no plans at the moment” to resign from Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee, adding that he believes he is a “fit and proper person” to serve on it.

The MSP was also asked if his arrest was the worst thing which has ever happened to him. He replied: “No, I was in Beirut actually when I was under artillery fire – that was worse.”

The police investigation in £660,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaign spending has also seen the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband. Mr Murrell was also released without charge pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, SNP MP Ian Blackford, the former Westminster leader told the BBC he had been told by his successor Stephen Flynn in a phone call on 7 April that the party had a new auditor in place.

But a SNP source told the broadcaster “no assurances were provided that this would be certain and would meet deadlines”.

Mr Blackford later tweeted: “Let me be quite categoric that I was phoned on the 7th April by Stephen and told this information.”

The SNP’s Westminster group could miss out on £1.2m as part of funding given for oppositions parties if it fails to file accounts by the end of May, Mr Flynn has warned, after auditors quite in autumn.

Mr Flynn, who leads the SNP in the Commons, said the party is doing “everything possible” to meet this deadline but finding auditors for the group is proving difficult.

He also revealed that he only became aware of the lack of auditors on 10 February. Separate accounts need to be submitted for the Westminster group by 31 May in order to receive “short money” – public funding for opposition parties to carry out their parliamentary work.