The firm that audits the SNP’s accounts has resigned just days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.

The BBC reports that accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio.

An SNP spokesman said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.

“The national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position.”

Peter Murrell, 58, who recently stood down as the party’s chief executive, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday, before being released without charge.

Police vans, a large blue tent and a cordon were erected in their front garden on Thursday morning, as Ms Sturgeon cancelled a planned appearance at a climate change event in Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon has said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested, but will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.

The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month – just weeks after Ms Sturgeon did so herself – following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s falling membership numbers.

The SNP has until 7 July to present their accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.

Yesterday, first minister Humza Yousaf insisted that the party was in “good financial health”, but conceded “I want it to be better.”

