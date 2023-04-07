Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Peter Murrell released without charge as ex-SNP leader to ‘fully co-operate’
Former first minister of Scotland says she had ‘no prior knowledge’ of arrest
Police remained at the Glasgow home of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell after he was arrested during an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Mr Murrell, 58, who recently stood down as the party’s chief executive, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday, before being released without charge.
Police vans, a large blue tent and a cordon remained in place in their front garden on Thursday morning, as Ms Sturgeon cancelled a planned appearance at a climate change event in Edinburgh.
Ms Sturgeon has said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested, but will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.
The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month – just weeks after Ms Sturgeon did so herself – following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s falling membership numbers.
A meltdown, an implosion, a trainwreck: however you describe what has happened in Scottish politics over the past eight weeks, it is hard to envisage any rapid return to pre-eminence for the SNP, writes Mary Dejevsky. It is hard, too, to feel anything other than sympathy for Scottish National Party’s new leader, Humza Yousaf, who has been unceremoniously left with a shattered inheritance.
The dawn raid by police at the house shared by the former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband, the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, signified the latest nadir. A neighbour saw the blue tent erected in the garden and feared there had been a murder.
There had not been a murder – but a death of a kind there had been. The dream – for some Scots – of independence is over, probably for at least a generation.
Police remain outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell after he was arrested and released without charge in a probe into the SNP’s finances.
Former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell’s arrest has raised questions about what his wife, the former SNP leader, knew about the investigation before her abrupt resignation last month.
Three police vans were parked outside the couple’s Glasgow home on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by new party leader, Humza Yousaf.
Police detained Mr Murrell and searched the home he shares with his wife Nicola Sturgeon as part of an investigation into how £600,000, earmarked for an independence campaign, was spent.
Mr Murrell recently quit as chief executive of the party, while Ms Sturgeon stood down as leader and first minister of Scotland, citing the pressures of almost a decade in the job.
Read our political correspondent Archie Mitchell’s rundown of today’s developments:
Flynn expresses ‘shock’ at seeing police tent outside Sturgeon’s home
The SNP’s Westminister leader has expressed “shock” at seeing a police tent set up outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home following the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.
Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said: “I’ll be honest with you, it came as a little bit of a shock to me to see those images because I think we all associate police tents with forensic activities and the like, but I don’t know what the police are doing.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’ve found, if anything. It’s all guesswork at this stage.”
He added: “I mean it’s hard to get the imagery of that tent out of your mind, isn’t it? It’s kind of stuck in my mind the last 24 hours or so, that’s for sure.
“But again, I don’t know what it is the police are actually doing or looking for so it’s hard to put any of that together.”
Latest images from Peter Murrell’s Glasgow home
Images capture police officers carrying boxes filled with what appears to be teabags, milk and other kitchen supplies from the house of Peter Murrell in Glasgow.
The former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) was "released without charge pending further investigation" after he was arrested on Wednesday as part of a probe into the party's finances.
A second photo shows a series of dated boxes stacked inside Mr Murrell’s garage.
First Minister dismisses SNP leadership election ‘conspiracy theory'
Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by the first minister.
Speaking to journalists in Bute House on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said it was “very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be”.
But Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said Mr Yousaf had not previously raised issues about governance of the party publicly, accusing him of trying to “distance himself” from Peter Murrell.
“These belated calls for transparency and about how the SNP should be run, simply will not wash,” Mr Cameron added.
Asked if the leadership election, which concluded last week with a win for Mr Yousaf, would have been impacted by Mr Murrell’s arrest had it happened while it was taking place, Mr Yousaf said: “To me, that sounds like a bit of a conspiracy theory that somehow we are in cahoots with Police Scotland.
“The timing of an investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, that’s not determined by anybody else.”
Officers remain outside home of former Scottish first minister
Police are still lining the street outside the home of former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell.
Yesterday, police arrested and later released Mr Murrell, the former chief executive for the Scottish National Party, as part of an investigation into the party's finances.
Here are some photos from the scene taken at 5pm:
‘Bruising’ period for SNP presents ‘opportunity’ for next generation of politicians, says Yousaf
Here are more details from Humza Yousaf’s comments to reporters this afternoon.
Speaking to journalists in Edinburgh’s Bute House on Thursday, Scotland’s first minister said it was “very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be”.
Asked if the leadership election, which concluded last week with a win for Mr Yousaf, would have been impacted by Mr Murrell’s arrest had it happened earlier, Mr Yousaf said: “To me, that sounds like a bit of a conspiracy theory that somehow we are in cahoots with Police Scotland.
“The timing of an investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, that’s not determined by anybody else.”
He added: “There’s no doubt the last few weeks and the events of yesterday have been difficult and bruising for the party,” he said.
“But there’s also an opportunity – with a new leader in place and a new chief executive in place, generally a next generation coming through. You’ve seen that with my cabinet, you’ve seen, of course, the Westminster leadership in terms of Stephen Flynn and Mhairi Black.
“There’s a huge opportunity for us to re-energise, to refresh, and to make sure we are being as bold and as ambitious as we possibly can be for the people of Scotland.”
A police probe into Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was “likely” a factor in her decision to quit, an ex-SNP minister has claimed.
Scotland’s former health secretary Alex Neil said it is “hard to believe” the investigation, which saw her husband arrested yesterday morning, was not a factor in Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.
And, speaking to The Independent, he said the leadership election which saw Humza Yousaf take over as SNP leader and first minister was a “total stitch up”.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full report:
Police remain outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s home
Police have dismantled one of the screens outside the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell, but several uniformed officers remained outside the house on Thursday afternoon.
Officers could be seen carrying what looked like toolboxes and rolls of cable from the property.
