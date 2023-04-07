✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Police remained at the Glasgow home of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell after he was arrested during an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Mr Murrell, 58, who recently stood down as the party’s chief executive, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday, before being released without charge.

Police vans, a large blue tent and a cordon remained in place in their front garden on Thursday morning, as Ms Sturgeon cancelled a planned appearance at a climate change event in Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon has said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested, but will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.

The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month – just weeks after Ms Sturgeon did so herself – following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s falling membership numbers.