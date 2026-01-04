Starmer vows to remain Labour leader during cost-of-living pitch to voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to launch a new year campaign, aiming to reassure voters that a Labour government would improve their financial well-being and ease the cost of living crisis. This push follows recent efforts by the Labour leader to dismiss speculation surrounding his position.

On Monday, Sir Keir is scheduled to visit Berkshire, where he will personally engage with residents. He plans to draw on his own upbringing, recalling how his family struggled to "make ends meet" and emphasising his understanding that "every pound matters". This outreach comes after a challenging year for his administration, marked by sluggish economic growth, internal leadership rumblings, and disappointing poll ratings ahead of May’s local elections.

In his new year address to the electorate, the Labour leader acknowledged public "frustration" regarding the pace of progress. However, he maintained that his policies would begin to deliver "positive change" for people by 2026.

Sir Keir also insisted he will still be in No 10 by 2027 despite discontent among some backbenchers and suggestions that heavy losses in May’s elections would spark a contest to replace him.

But he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that the votes across Scotland, England and Wales would not be a “referendum” on his Westminster administration.

“We will fight for every vote, and we take absolutely nothing for granted,” he said.

He insisted frequent leadership changes are not “in the national interest” and that “constant chopping and changing” under the previous Tory government had been “utter chaos”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg ( Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire )

The Prime Minister appeared to acknowledge criticism of his premiership but said he would “rise above” the commentary and focus on making a “material difference” to people’s lives.

Asked whether he appreciated the political trouble he had been in after a series of policy U-turns and shifts in strategy, he said: “Almost every week somebody writes that this is the worst week in politics.

“You can’t have 52 worst weeks in politics.”

On a number of visits this week, Sir Keir will highlight policies like a freeze on rail fares and plans to cut energy bills, which he says will help lower the financial burden on households.

Around three million train tickets will be discounted for a week from Tuesday under an annual Government scheme.

Before meeting residents on Monday, Sir Keir said: “It’s good news for Berkshire’s high streets and local businesses too – affordable public transport brings in customers and helps families enjoy time together.

“Growing up, our family couldn’t always make ends meet. I know every pound matters, and this year I am going further to tackle the cost of living and bring down costs for families.”

As MPs return to Westminster this week after the Christmas recess, Sir Keir will tell the first Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday: “I know families across the country are still worried about the cost of living.

“There will be no let-up in our fight to make life better for them.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said Sir Keir “expects gratitude” when “it’s his decisions that have made the cost of living worse”.

She said working people are paying “higher taxes” after the Government extended a freeze on income tax thresholds, which together with previous extensions means millions face being dragged into paying higher rates.

Ministers say the changes in the autumn statement, which included overall taxes being hiked by £26 billion, were “fair and necessary” to help cut the cost of living and improve public services.

“Labour have no plan to fix Britain and working families are paying the price,” Mrs Badenoch said.