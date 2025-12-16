Starmer orders foreign interference review after ex-Reform leader in Wales jailed for pro-Russia bribes - latest
Housing secretary Steve Reed called Gill’s conduct ‘a stain on our democracy’
An independent review of foreign financial interference in UK politics will take place after a former MEP as jailed for taking Russian bribes.
It comes as Nathan Gill, an MEP for UKIP and the Brexit Party, before joining Reform UK under Nigel Farage where he served as its leader in Wales, was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for taking money to make pro-Russian statements.
Housing, communities and local government secretary Steve Reed said of the revew: “The facts are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime, a regime which forcefully deported vulnerable Ukrainian children and killed a British citizen on British soil, using a deadly nerve agent.
“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain.”
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to intervene as top politicians urged him to back the BBC, which is set to fight a $10bn defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump over its Panorama speech edit, the broadcaster has said.
UK must stop ‘dragging heels’ over China threat, intelligence watchdog warns
The government must stop “dragging its heels” over whether to add China to the enhanced tier of its threat regime, the parliamentary intelligence watchdog has warned.
The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) – made up of senior MPs and peers – flagged several areas of the National Security Act where there are “unresolved issues” in its annual report.
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke has more below:
UK must stop ‘dragging heels’ over China threat, intelligence watchdog warns
Yvette Cooper does not rule out Starmer visit to China despite Jimmy Lai case
David Maddox, Political Editor reports:
Yvette Cooper is facing questions from the foreign affairs committee in the Commons today and has come under pressure over the Jimmy Lai case.
Former Tory cabinet minister Sir John Whittingdale has pressed her on arbitrary imprisonment of British citizens abroad including the Hong Kong based businessman who is a British citizen.
Specifically seeking answers on the Jimmy Lai case he suggested that the “strongest response” would be for the prime minister not to visit until he is released.But the foreign secretary refused to rule out the trip from Sir Keir with the PM expected to go to China early next year.
She said: “Our focus at the moment is the release of Jimmy Lai.”
The pro-democracy campaigner was arrested and imprisoned in August 2020 but this week was found guilty of national security offences in Hong Kong.
Why are young people disproportionately affected by unemployment?
Today’s figures from the ONS show young people are particularly badly affected by what it called a “subdued” labour market.
The data shows unemployment jumped by 47,000 for those aged between 25 and 34, while it was 28,000 higher for those aged 16 and 17.
Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Indeed, said industries such as hospitality and retail, which typically employ younger people, have been struggling to hire after hikes to National Insurance rates.
“Hospitality and retail, already disproportionately affected by last year’s rise in employer National Insurance contributions, have seen hiring capacity eroded,” he said.
“As these sectors traditionally provide key entry points for younger workers, the weakening outlook raises growing concerns about rising youth unemployment.”
Government launches investigation into foreign money in UK politics
The Government has launched an independent review of foreign financial interference in UK politics, after the jailing of a former MEP for taking Russian bribes.
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said the conduct of Nathan Gill, who was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for taking money to make pro-Russian statements, was a “stain” on British democracy.
Gill was an MEP for Ukip and the Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, before joining Reform UK under Mr Farage, where he served as its leader in Wales.
Mr Reed told MPs that the review would be chaired by former top civil servant Philip Rycroft, who had worked in the Cabinet Office and Department for Exiting the EU under previous Conservative governments.
Russia is a threat to the UK and our sons and daughters must be ready to fight, armed forces chief warns
Russia is a growing threat to the UK and the nation’s “sons and daughters” must be ready to fight in the event of an attack, the head of the British armed forces has warned.
Making the case for a society-wide approach to “defence and deterrence”, chief of defence staff Sir Richard Knighton said the situation is “more dangerous than I have known during my career”.
He called on “people who are not soldiers, sailors or aviators to nevertheless invest their skills – and money” on building up national resilience.
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke has more below:
Russia is a threat and our children must be ready to fight, armed forces chief warns
ICYMI: Britain hails ‘golden age’ in South Korea relations after crucial trade deal struck
A new free trade agreement between the UK and South Korea has successfully averted impending tariff increases on British exports, securing vital trade links.
This crucial pact is set to safeguard £2 billion worth of UK exports, which were otherwise facing higher tariffs from January as a temporary arrangement with Seoul was nearing its expiry.
You can read more below:
Britain hails ‘golden age’ in South Korea relations after crucial trade deal struck
Murderers who kill current or former police, prison or probation officers because of their jobs will likely get whole-life sentences, Lammy says
David Lammy is currently addressing the Commons during justice questions.
He has said murderers who kill current or former police, prison or probation officers because of their jobs will likely get whole-life sentences.
Mr Lammy said he was broadening the range of whole-life orders, as he referenced the murder of prison officer Lenny Scott in 2024.
He told the Commons: “I’d like to pay tribute to Lenny Scott who was a dedicated prison officer and much loved family man. In 2020 he seized an illicit mobile phone from a prisoner who took revenge four years later by taking his life in broad daylight.
“Perpetrators of heinous killings like these must feel the full force of the law. I can announce today that we will broaden the starting point for whole-life orders to include murders connected to the current or former duties of a police, prison or probation officers.
“This means offenders can expect to spend the rest of their lives behind bars. It is the latest step this government is taking to keep our hard working prison and probation staff safe.”
Starmer should have already intervened in Trump lawsuit, former culture secretary says
Sir John Whittingdale, the former culture secretary who led the last charter renewal negotiations with the BBC, has told The Independent that Sir Keir Starmer should have already intervened to dissuade Trump from taking legal action.
“In the end this is our national broadcaster we are talking about and it is extremely damaging for this to happen,” he said.
“I think the action is largely symbolic because it will be very hard for Donald Trump to prove damages, but it should never have got to this point.
“The prime minister is supposed to have this strong relationship with the president and he should have intervened in the conversations he has had with him before this happened.
“He certainly needs to get on the phone now to the president about it. This is bad for the BBC, bad for Britain’s reputation and bad for Trump himself.”
'There are clearly areas on which we disagree', Starmer says of Trump
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said there are "clearly areas on which we disagree", following Donald Trump's decision to sue the BBC for $10bn.
It is understood the two leaders have not spoken in the 24 hours since the news emerged he had filed a case. The prime minister's official spokesperson said "any legal action is a matter for the BBC itself".
He added: "[The prime minister] has a strong relationship with the president. The president has said the same thing the other way, but there are areas on which clearly we disagree."
Starmer and Trump have not spoken since lawsuit filed, Downing Street says
Sir Keir Starmer has not spoken to Donald Trump since he filed a $10bn lawsuit against the BBC on Monday, Downing Street has said.
It added it will “always defend the principle of a strong, independent BBC” but that it is “vitally important” the broadcaster acts to “maintain trust, correcting mistakes quickly when they occur.”
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously you’ve seen the BBC’s response, and any legal action is a matter for the BBC itself.
“They’ve made clear they believe there’s no case around the broader point of defamation or libel, but that’s for them and their legal teams to engage with, but as we’ve said previously, we will always defend the principle of a strong, independent BBC as a trusted and relied upon national broadcaster, reporting without fear or favour.
“But as we’ve also consistently said, it’s vitally important that they act to maintain trust, correcting mistakes quickly when they occur.”
Asked if it would be acceptable for licence fee-payers to fund a potential defamation settlement, he said: “I think we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments