UK politics live: No 10 rejects new accusations over Taylor Swift ticket and police escort row
Taylor Swift given a motorbike convoy on the way to Wembley stadium for her sell-out Eras tour in the summer
Downing Street has rejected suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer received free Taylor Swift tickets as a “thank you” after she was given taxpayer-funded police security while performing in London.
No 10 would not say whether the prime minister was confident that perceptions of a conflict of interest had been avoided but insisted “operational decisions” were “ultimately” up to Scotland Yard and not the government.
Last week it emerged that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were involved in talks around the security for Swift‘s sell-out summer shows at Wembley before the singer was granted a blue-light escort.
The Sun reported that she was given the motorbike convoy on the way to the stadium despite initial police reservations, with her mother Andrea Swift also negotiating arrangements directly with Number 10 aide Sue Gray.
Asked on Tuesday whether it was the prime minister’s view that there was no perception of a conflict of interest, his official spokesman said: “Operational decisions are for the Met (Metropolitan Police). That’s the bottom line.”
Downing Street cited the terror threat faced by Swift in Vienna, which had forced her to cancel gigs on the Austria leg of her Eras tour, as one of the reasons the government was involved in security talks round her London shows.
Watch: David Cameron hits back at Boris Johnson Brexit claim
‘We do not pay reparations’: Starmer rejects slavery atonement bid ahead of Commonwealth summit
Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out the prospect of Britain paying slavery reparations as he prepares for a major Commonwealth summit - with the issue “not on the agenda”, according to Downing Street.
Asked for the Prime Minister’s view on paying compensation relating to Britain’s colonial past, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday: “We do not pay reparations.”
The question was put forward ahead of Sir Keir meeting the Commonwealth heads of government in Samoa on 21 October.
Watch: Health secretary Wes Streeting denies using weight loss jabs
EU entry-exit system would have been ‘complete and utter carnage’, says Dover council leader
The planned 10 November introduction of the EU’s now-postponed entry-exit system “would have been complete and utter carnage” according to the leader of Dover District Council.
Councillor Kevin Mills was speaking at a special session of the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee, following last week’s postponement of the entry-exit system (EES).
With a month to go, interior ministers decided to postpone the introduction of the EES indefinitely and apply a staged approach.
Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond died as he opened a bottle of ketchup, a witness has claimed.
The Alba Party leader died suddenly in North Macedonia on Saturday aged 69.
He had made a speech at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the city of Ohrid before collapsing at lunch in a crowded room.
British Army set to shrink to smallest size since before Napoleonic wars
Defence secretary John Healey has shocked MPs after he admitted that the army is on course to fall to its lowest number of personnel for more than 230 years.
Answering questions from in parliament, the minister confirmed that the size of the army will fall below 70,000 for the first time since 1793.
Back then, the British Army had around 40,000 soldiers but was rapidly increased to fight the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic wars.
Watch: Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions
David Cameron reveals Tories planned to sanction two Israeli ministers
The previous Tory government was preparing to sanction two Israeli ministers over comments encouraging blocking aid to Gaza, David Cameron has said.
Piling pressure on Labour to revive his plans, Lord Cameron said that before the general election he was “working up” sanctions on Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gevir as a way of putting “pressure on Netanyahu“ to act within international law.
Mr Smotrich was recently criticised for appearing to suggest it might be “just and moral” to withhold food aid from Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has backed the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank.
Voters don’t believe Boris Johnson’s most controversial claims in new book, poll finds
Voters do not believe a raft of key claims in Boris Johnson’s new memoir, covering everything from Prince Harry to Covid, according to a new poll.
Mr Johnson was found to have lied to parliament over “Partygate” late-night bashes in Downing Street while the rest of the country was under Covid restrictions.
And since the release of his new book Unleashed key passages have been disputed.
