Starmer pressured to scrap two-child benefit cap in King’s Speech as fired Reform member slams party - live
Sir Keir Starmer’s new legislative agenda includes housebuilding, railways and Lords reform
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.
The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.
The PM described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.
But the SNP has joined Labour frontbenchers in pressuring Sir Keir to scrap the two-child benefit cap as part of the new legislation.
Mr Flynn has written to Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urging him to instruct his party’s MPs in Scotland to abolish the cap.
It comes as Reform’s former deputy leader Ben Habib has criticised Nigel Farage’s party and said it should be made more democratic after being ousted.
Mr Habib was fired and replaced last week by Richard Tice in Nigel Farage’s shake-up he had “long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes”.
Watch: Jo Cox’s husband reacts to Trump rally shooting: ‘He has some culpability’
Jo Cox's husband has condemned the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July, but said the former president "has some culpability in creating an environment where violence is more likely." Brendan Cox's late wife, a Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was stabbed and shot by a far-right extremist in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in 2016. Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Mr Cox said there was "zero justification" for the shooting but Mr Trump has "incited and inflamed political violence himself." "I feel sympathy, I feel pain for the fear his family must have felt at that moment... He also has some culpability in creating an environment where violence is more likely," Mr Cox added.
How Starmer’s big moment on world stage was derailed by Biden blunders
Keir Starmer knew that his first post summit press conference as prime minister was always going to be an important moment.
After a good, solid first international outing since the election victory, where he had been warmly welcomed by fellow world leaders at Nato, Starmer needed to cap off his trip to Washington DC with an equally good, solid performance at the microphone in front of journalists.
Few people appreciate how much preparation goes into what often appear to be perfunctory occasions, but on the plane home, Starmer shared with journalists that in between a succession of bilaterals and Nato council meetings, he and his team had planned for all possible questions.
It all seemed straightforward, and then, as often occurs, the unexpected happened.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:
Starmer to host European leaders at his first UK-led summit
Sir Keir Starmer will welcome around 50 European leaders at Blenheim Palace as part of the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) on Thursday.
The EPC will discuss “some of the most pressing generational issues” facing the continent, Downing Street said in a press release.
The leaders will also discuss illegal migration and energy when they meet at the country house.
Starmer said ahead of the summit: “We cannot be spectators in this chapter of history. We must do more and go further, not just for the courageous Ukrainians on the frontlines, or those being trafficked from country-to-country, but so our future generations look back with pride at what our continent achieved together.”
Labour MP speaks up after protesting against monarchy during Commons oath
Clive Lewis, who represents Norwich South, has criticised the “hysteria” media headlines after protesting against the monarchy doing his affirmation at the Commons on Wednesday 10 July.
At the time, the Labour MP said prior to his affirmation: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.”
In the aftermath of the statement, he slammed the reaction to his remarks claiming headlines prove we live in a “reactionary democracy”.
In his response to said “meltdown”, he said: “So I made the mistake of looking underneath my timeline on my statement in the oath about the republic.
“What this shows me is two things. Firstly, it was no big deal what I said. What I said was that I, as a democratically elected representative, would like to live in a democratically-decided republic.
“The actual hysteria from the media headlines like I’m ‘taking a swipe at the monarchy’ tells us all we need to know about the fact that we live in a reactionary democracy.”
Tory treasurer who gave party £5m quits role after election defeat
Labour slated for ‘holes’ in animal-welfare and green policies
Labour’s animal-welfare and environmental policies may be better than the Tories’ – but they contain disappointing gaps, experts say.
In a YouGov poll last year, a third of voters said animal welfare was one of their top three issues.
So new environment secretary Steve Reed will come under pressure from lobby groups – and in some cases, from opposing countryside and farming factions.
The party’s manifesto promised to improve animal welfare, with bans on trail hunting and the import of hunting trophies, an end to puppy smuggling and farming, and to “work towards the phasing out of animal testing”.
It pledged a Labour government would “champion British farming whilst protecting the environment”.
Our reporter Jane Dalton has the full story:
Ministers urged to act on ‘dark underbelly’ of election abuse
Parliament and Congress ‘to combine to combat threats to politicians’
The UK parliament and the US Congress are set to work more closely to combat threats to frontline politicians in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
The Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is to write to his American counterpart stressing the importance of sharing expertise on security measures, The Independent has learned.
It comes as the shooting at a campaign rally led to concerns about the safety of MPs and the risk of political violence in the UK. A bloodied Mr Trump was rushed from the stage to a hospital after the attempt on his life and later said that a bullet had “pierced” his ear.
Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, said the attack on Mr Trump raised questions about “what a civilised democracy looks like”.
The Labour MP for Spen Valley told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “We are back again having that conversation about what democracy looks like, what our politics looks like. I sadly feel that we are not making a huge amount of progress in this country.”
House of Commons leader Lucy Powell also said that there was a “growing sense of ... hate and attacks” towards UK politicians which was “something that we need to take action on”.
The government’s adviser on political violence has also called on the home secretary to investigate a “dark underbelly” of abuse and intimidation of candidates during the general election.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more:
Chris Patten: My six-point plan to drag the Tories back from the abyss
Like the British people as a whole, the Conservative Party has traditionally been moderate and civil, writes former party chair Chris Patten.
It has succeeded when it has tried to reach agreements, rather than provoke fights. Why on earth would we throw it overboard now?
Brexit is back as Starmer’s Europe minister heads to Brussels
Keir Starmer has wasted little time in pushing for a reset of Britain’s post-Brexit relations with the EU, with his new Europe minister getting the train to Brussels today.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, the new minister for the constitution and European relations, tweeted this morning an image of him getting on the Eurostar to Brussels from London St Pancras to meet with EU commission vice president Maros Sefcovic for a new round of Brexit talks.
While Labour have made it clear they will not try to rejoin the EU or the customs union and single market, their manifesto promised a “reset” of Brexit relations and a renegotiated deal.
Our political editor David Maddox reports:
