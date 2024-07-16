✕ Close Commons leader condemns Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil 35 new bills into the King’s Speech next week.

The new laws will hand greater powers to local leaders and to economic watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), with growth a key part of the prime minister’s agenda, the government has said.

The PM described the measures, to be announced on Wednesday, as the “down payment” on the change his government is seeking to deliver.

But the SNP has joined Labour frontbenchers in pressuring Sir Keir to scrap the two-child benefit cap as part of the new legislation.

Mr Flynn has written to Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urging him to instruct his party’s MPs in Scotland to abolish the cap.

It comes as Reform’s former deputy leader Ben Habib has criticised Nigel Farage’s party and said it should be made more democratic after being ousted.

Mr Habib was fired and replaced last week by Richard Tice in Nigel Farage’s shake-up he had “long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes”.