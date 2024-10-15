✕ Close Keir Starmer welcomes King Charles to investment summit reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out increasing employers’ national insurance contributions but insisted the government would keep its manifesto promises.

He told the BBC: “We were very clear in the manifesto that we wouldn’t be increasing tax on working people and we expressly said that that was income tax, that was NICs etc.”

The prime minister’s refusal comes after Rachel Reeves has been criticised for refusing to rule out a rise in employer national insurance contributions that could be announced at the Budget on 30 October.

Speaking at Monday’s International Investment Summit, the chancellor warned of tax rises to come at the event in just over two weeks’ time.

Ms Reeves said: “We will stick to the commitments we made in our manifesto.”

Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson saying a hike in employer NI contributions would be a “straightforward breach” of the Labour manifesto.

Speaking to Times Radio, he added that the pledge would “almost certainly” have to be broken in some way if Labour wants to fill its public spending gap.