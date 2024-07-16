✕ Close Angela Rayner rejects JD Vance's characterisation of UK as 'Islamist' under Labour

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Vaughan Gething has dramatically resigned as the first minister of Wales following mounting pressure to stand down after four of his ministers quit his government in protest.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Gething said he recognised that “rebuilding and renewal” was “not possible” under his leadership, but said allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.

In the wake of Vaughan Gething’s resignation, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has called for a snap Senedd election, claiming “people of Wales have lost faith in the first minister”.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance has sparked cross-party outrage among politicians after describing the UK as an “Islamist country” with nuclear weapons during a speech at a right-wing conference last week.

Angela Rayner has claimed the deputy US president wannabe was wrong about the UK but she “looked forward” to meeting him and Donald Trump if he gets elected in November.

The shocking comments have also caused anger among prominent Muslim political figures, with baroness Sayeeda Warsi accusing JD Vance of “Islamophobia” the Muslim Council of Britain branded the remarks “divisive and dangerous”.