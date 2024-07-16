Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething resigns after pressure from Labour ministers - live
Vaughan Gething recognised ‘rebuilding and renewal’ was not possible under his leadership but dismissed any wrongdoing
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Vaughan Gething has dramatically resigned as the first minister of Wales following mounting pressure to stand down after four of his ministers quit his government in protest.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Gething said he recognised that “rebuilding and renewal” was “not possible” under his leadership, but said allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.
In the wake of Vaughan Gething’s resignation, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has called for a snap Senedd election, claiming “people of Wales have lost faith in the first minister”.
Trump’s running mate JD Vance has sparked cross-party outrage among politicians after describing the UK as an “Islamist country” with nuclear weapons during a speech at a right-wing conference last week.
Angela Rayner has claimed the deputy US president wannabe was wrong about the UK but she “looked forward” to meeting him and Donald Trump if he gets elected in November.
The shocking comments have also caused anger among prominent Muslim political figures, with baroness Sayeeda Warsi accusing JD Vance of “Islamophobia” the Muslim Council of Britain branded the remarks “divisive and dangerous”.
Pinned: Vaughan Gething resignation statement in full
In a statement Vaughan Gething has announced his resignation after pressure from Labour minister to step down as first minister.
He said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister. Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.
I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months. To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public. To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales. I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.”
Mr Gething said allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”, adding: “This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family. A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.
“In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities. My integrity matters. I have not compromised it. I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.”
He added: “I will now discuss a timetable for the election of new leader of my party. Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks. It has meant the world to all of us. To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment – I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.
“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.”
Plaid Cymru calls for Welsh snap election after Gething’s resignation
Party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has called for a snap Senedd election in the wake of Vaughan Gething’s resignation.
He said: “The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned.
“But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern Wales. This could be the third Labour first minister in seven months – a revolving door of chaos.
“Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long. The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.”
Pictured: Labour ministers leave cabinet meeting at Number 10 ahead of King’s Speech
Labour wants to build UK trade links with ‘friends in the EU’, business secretary to tell G7
The UK’s Labour government is taking its first steps to building greater trading links with EU members as new business secretary Jonathan Reynolds meets international counterparts in Italy.
In his first international visit since the party’s electoral landslide, Mr Reynolds will tell a G7 meeting of trade ministers that the UK wants “a closer, more mature, more level-headed relationship with our friends in the European Union”.
“In the UK, we now have a strong government with an even stronger mandate from the British people. One that respects, wants to partner with and is open for business,” Mr Reynolds will say.
“My message to you today is simple - Britain is back. A confident, outward-looking, future-facing UK is ready and willing to play our part on the international stage.
“We are seeking a closer, more mature, more level-headed relationship with our friends in the European Union – our nearest and largest trading partner, and we also intend to forge better trading relationships with countries around the world.
The business secretary’s trip will also see him meet Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. It comes as prime minister Keir Starmer hosts EU leaders at Oxford’s Blenheim Palace in the same week.
UK-EU trade: Labour looks to build links with ‘friends’ in Europe
‘Britain is back’ Labour business secretary will tell G7 meeting in Italy
Sir Ed Davey praises Gareth Southgate after resigning as England manager
The Liberal Democrat party leader has thanked Gareth Southgate after stepping down as England manager following defeat to Spain at the Euro 2024 final.
Taking to social media, the football fan said: “Thank you Gareth for giving us memories of a lifetime, from actually winning a penalty shoot out to that Bellingham overhead kick.
“Your leadership gave hope to the country and inspired the next generation.”
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour blamed for ‘breakdown of governance in Wales'
Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said Labour figures “all the way up to Keir Starmer” were “culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales”.
Responding to Vaughan Gething’s resignation, he said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.
“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side and are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales.
“Wales will remember.”
Commons Speaker calls for more cats to tackle ‘rat-infested’ parliament
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested there is a need for more cats in Parliament after welcoming a stray named Clem to his family.
The Commons Speaker joked there would be “cats across the House” to take care of the rodent population “if I had my way”, adding he would also love to see a “Bring Your Pet Day” in Parliament.
He made the remarks in the presence of Attlee, dubbed “head mouser of Speaker’s House”, who is two-and-a-half years old.
Named after former Labour prime minister Clement Attlee, Sir Lindsay said the brown tabby Maine Coon has been joined in the Hoyle family by three-year-old Clem – a black cat with Bengal markings who “turned up at our house one day”.
Animal-loving Sir Lindsay has a number of pets, including a tortoise named Maggie and a parrot named Boris.
In 2014, calls were made for rescue cats from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to be deployed in Parliament to crack down on mice running riot on the estate.
But the Commons was told a study had shown because of the size of the Westminster estate, one or two rescue cats would not be enough and a “herd of cats” would not be manageable.
Sir Lindsay, on Attlee’s job for the King’s Speech on Wednesday, told the PA news agency: “His role will be to keep the staff calm, he’s a therapy cat as well, he works his way around the desks in the offices here and if need be he’ll go out and visit people and say, ‘Look, I’m around’.
Who is the First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething?
Vaughan Gething made history in March when he became the first black leader of any European country, succeeding Mark Drakeford as the First Minster of Wales.
He described his victory as “a matter of pride for a modern Wales but also a daunting responsibility for me – and one that I do not take lightly”.
He joined the Labour Party at 17 to help campaign in the 1992 elections.
Mr Gething has been in the Senedd since 2011 and in the cabinet since 2016.
He rose to prominence as health minister throughout the Covid pandemic, a post he held from 2016 to 2021, before becoming economy minister.
Mr Gething was born in Zambia in 1974, where his father, a Welsh vet from Ogmore-by-Sea in Glamorgan, met his mother, a chicken farmer.
He has spoken openly about his experiences of prejudice and said in his leadership campaign he did not want anyone in Wales to feel that way.
Breaking: Vaughan Gething resigns as Welsh first minister
Vaughan Gething said he recognised that “rebuilding and renewal” was “not possible” under his leadership.
In a statement announcing his resignation, he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.
“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.
“I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months. To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.
“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales. I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.”
Watch: Angela Rayner rejects JD Vance’s characterisation of UK as ‘Islamist’ under Labour
Angela Rayner rejects JD Vance’s characterisation of UK as ‘Islamist’ under Labour
Angela Rayner has said she "does not recognise" JD Vance's claim that that, under a Labour government, Britain could be “the first truly Islamist country” with a nuclear weapon. Donald Trump's now-running mate recently made the remark at the National Conservatism conference. Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 16 July, the deputy prime minister said: "I think he said quite a lot of fruity things in the past. Ms Rayner added that she looked forward to meeting Mr Vance if the former president is re-elected.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments