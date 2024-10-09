UK politics live: Starmer to face grilling on Labour turmoil in PMQs after surprise Tory leadership result
James Cleverly soars ahead in Tory leadership race as final two candidates set to be announced
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.
In their first bout since parliament returned from recess on Monday, the prime minister will also be bracing for questioning on the row over his and Labour frontbenchers’ acceptance of gifts and hospitality freebies, notably from businessman and Labour peer Lord Alli.
The showdown comes after Tom Tugendhat’s elimination saw the Tory leadership contest narrow to a final three contenders, with James Cleverly receiving a significant boost in support in Tuesday’s vote.
Mr Cleverly topped the ballot, securing 39 votes from Tory MPs – placing him as a frontrunner as the race intensifies, as a tight contest emerged between Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch, who received 31 and 30 votes respectively.
With the final two candidates set to be announced in another ballot on Wednesday, Tory members will have the chance to vote in an online ballot from 10 to 31 October.
Good morning
Welcome back to our live coverage.
The Conservative leadership contest intensifies today, with another crucial vote set to narrow the field from three to two candidates.
Yesterday say Tom Tugendhat exit the race, leaving Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick to battle it out.
By 3.30pm today, we will know which candidates will go head-to-head in the final round, as Tory MPs cast their decisive votes.
Mr Cleverly, who surged to the top in the latest round, will be looking to maintain his lead, while Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick vie for that second spot.
In other political news, Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are set for a fiery exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions at noon. Key issues on the top of the agenda will include Labour’s upcoming tax plans in their budget statement.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day, including morning media rounds with culture secretary Lisa Sandy and leadership contender Robert Jenrick.
Jenrick and Badenoch battle for final spot in Tory leadership race
Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are locked in a tight race to secure a place in the final round of the Conservative leadership contest, with just one vote separating the two candidates.
James Cleverly appears to have a clear path to the final stage after topping yesterday’s vote with 39 supporters, leaving Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch to compete for the remaining spot.
The former immigration secretary received 31 votes, while the shadow business secretary followed closely with 30.
Both are seen as rising figures on the Conservative right. But, with just hours left before MPs cast their votes for the last time, the rivals are scrambling to consolidate support among their parliamentary colleagues.
Ms Badenoch’s team urged MPs to rally behind her as the candidate best suited to unify the party’s right wing, while a spokesperson for Mr Jenrick’s campaign claimed he is still in “prime position” to make the final two.
Campaigners welcome Angela Rayner’s bill to ban no-fault evictions
Renters’ voices are “finally starting to be heard”, a charity has said as Angela Rayner prepares to table her bill to ban “cruel” no-fault evictions.
Anti-homelessness charity Shelter said 11 million renters in England have been “ignored or shouted down” after sounding the alarm about the broken system for years.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story below:
Campaigners welcome Angela Rayner’s bill to ban no-fault evictions
Anti-homelessness charity Shelter said 11 million renters in England have been ‘ignored or shouted down’ after sounding the alarm about the broken system for years
Politics Explained | Recess is over – so what is in store as MPs head back to the Commons?
The House of Commons is back in session, and the coming weeks will provide ample opportunities for your parliamentarians to opine, shine, and, of course, whine for personal and party advantage, as well as for the betterment of the British people.
In a still-new parliament with a record turnover of members, all among them, from the new-ish prime minister to the new leader of the opposition, will have much to prove and still more to keep them busy.
Our associate editor Sean O’Grady takes a look at what is in store at Westminster in the weeks to come...
Recess is over – so what is in store as MPs head back to the Commons?
As parliament reconvenes following the party conferences, Sean O’Grady offers a preview of the highlights to look out for over the coming weeks
Watch: UK facing heightened threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Iran, warns MI5 chief
Record levels of child abuse investigations prompt calls for emergency funding in Budget
Serious concerns about the record number of investigations launched when information suggests a child is being seriously harmed has prompted councils to call for emergency funding in the forthcoming Budget.
Amid concerns that the “lifeline” provided to young people at risk could be compromised by soaring costs, the Labour-led Local Government Association (LGA) called for the Chancellor to intervene after an 11% increase in costs in the last year alone.
New figures published by the Department for Education show the number of of “Section 47” investigations, which take place when there is reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering or likely to suffer serious harm, reached 225,400 in 2023.
This is equivalent to 618 cases a day, with inquiries focused on 192 children per 10,000 of the under-18 population, and represents a 77% increase since 2013.
Labour poll lead over Tories slashed to one point
Labour’s polling lead has fallen to just one point after a rocky start to Sir Keir Starmer’s time in government.
The latest polling comes despite the prime minister attempting to draw a line under the disorder by accepting the resignation of his chief of staff Sue Gray.
The survey, conducted by More in Common for Politico, put Labour on 29 per cent and the Conservative Party on 28 per cent.
Reform UK was on 19 per cent, while the Lib Dems were on 11 per cent. The Green Party was at seven per cent, while the SNP was on two per cent.
Labour poll lead over Tories slashed to one point
Freebies row, Sue Gray downfall and Budget delay see Starmer ratings tumble
Boris Johnson denies mocking people who followed rules during pandemic
Boris Johnnson has denied mocking the public for obeying lockdown rules “like a religion” in his new memoir, which saw him question why people “so avidly craved” restrictions.
Speaking to Sky News, Mr Johnson said he “totally rejects” the claim he was expressing disdain for members of the public who followed the rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a chapter of his book about fighting the second wave of the pandemic, the former prime minister pointed out the “sheer complexity” of the tier system, which saw different parts of the UK placed under varying levels of restriction.
Mr Johnson said: “The real question is why on earth the public so avidly craved these rules and why they were so willing to have their doings circumscribed in such rabbinical detail.”
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Boris Johnson denies mocking people who followed rules during pandemic
The former prime minister ‘totally rejects’ the claim he was expressing disdain for the public
Lammy to repeat calls for de-escalation during Middle East visit
The foreign secretary will repeat calls for de-escalation in the Middle East during a visit to the region.
David Lammy is expected to meet leaders in Bahrain and Jordan on Wednesday to discuss efforts to bring security and stability to the Middle East and reiterate the UK’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.
His visit comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the latest round of the conflict, and amid reports that the Israeli military is expanding its ground operation in Lebanon.
Before his visit, Mr Lammy said: “The situation is incredibly dangerous and further escalation or miscalculation in the region is in no one’s interests.
“I am pleased to be back in the region to meet with our key partners in Bahrain and Jordan and see first hand our combined efforts towards building long-term security and stability in the Middle East.
“We must not waver at this critical period to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, to get more desperately needed aid into Gaza, and secure the release of all hostages.”
Scottish Tory leader appoints leadership rivals to front bench
Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has appointed both of his leadership rivals to his frontbench.
Murdo Fraser will continue in his responsibility for business, the economy and tourism as well as adding culture, while Meghan Gallacher will be responsible for housing.
Craig Hoy will continue in his role as party chair until a successor is appointed, while also taking on the finance and local government brief.
Commenting on his top team – which also includes Rachael Hamilton as his deputy – Mr Findlay said they would “work hard” to win back public trust.
“We are ready to stand up for everyone who feels disillusioned with the state of politics and the fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament,” he said. “Moving forward, the Scottish Conservatives will reconnect with common-sense values and put forward a bold vision for the future of our country that champions opportunity, aspiration and decency.
“We will present positive new policies to fire up economic growth, create opportunities for workers and businesses, reward aspiration with lower taxes, improve school standards and increase home ownership.
“The SNP and Labour waste too much time on divisive policies instead of the bread-and-butter issues which affect people’s lives. We will do things differently and represent everyone who just wants politicians to show some common sense, for a change.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments