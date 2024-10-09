✕ Close Sue Gray quits: Defence secretary says Labour cabinet is ‘most unified’ he’s ever served in

Sir Keir Starmer is set to face a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.

In their first bout since parliament returned from recess on Monday, the prime minister will also be bracing for questioning on the row over his and Labour frontbenchers’ acceptance of gifts and hospitality freebies, notably from businessman and Labour peer Lord Alli.

The showdown comes after Tom Tugendhat’s elimination saw the Tory leadership contest narrow to a final three contenders, with James Cleverly receiving a significant boost in support in Tuesday’s vote.

Mr Cleverly topped the ballot, securing 39 votes from Tory MPs – placing him as a frontrunner as the race intensifies, as a tight contest emerged between Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch, who received 31 and 30 votes respectively.

With the final two candidates set to be announced in another ballot on Wednesday, Tory members will have the chance to vote in an online ballot from 10 to 31 October.