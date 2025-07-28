American Airlines passengers flee on an emergency slide after a Boeing plane wheel caught fire.

Passengers slid down emergency chutes at Denver International Airport on Saturday (26 July) after American Airlines Flight 3023 aborted takeoff due to a suspected mechanical issue.

According to reports, the Boeing 737 MAX 8, scheduled for Miami, experienced a loud bang and sudden stop on the runway, prompting an evacuation,

Video footage shows travellers, including children, rushing down the slides and stumbling onto the tarmac.

One person was taken to a hospital, while five others were assessed on site, officials said.

The FAA confirmed the crew reported a possible landing gear malfunction during departure, triggering safety protocols.