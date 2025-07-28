Spanish newspapers react to Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph as press hits out at ‘cocky’ Chloe Kelly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish media has not taken kindly to Chloe Kelly’s “cocky” celebration after netting the decisive penalty that brought home a second consecutive European Championship for England.

The Arsenal winger tucked home her spot-kick after Spain missed three in a row, sealing the Euro 2025 title for the Lionesses as she wheeled away in celebration, running directly in front of heartbroken La Roja goalkeeper Cata Coll.

This has been lamented by the Spanish press, with Diario AS branding the celebration as “unnecessary”.

The publication wrote: "This is unnecessary, my friend: Kelly's cocky gesture to Cata Coll after scoring the decisive penalty. The England specialist changed her run during her penalty celebration to get past the goalkeeper she had just beaten."

Marca’s frontpage, meanwhile, led with the line: “Football is unfair sometimes.”

The newspaper was sure to praise Cata Coll’s impressive display in which she saved two shootout penalties, but reiterated the apparently undeserving nature of the Lionesses victory by writing: “Spain loses a final in which it was superior to England.”

This was the sentiment echoed by player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati, who said: "It was very cruel given how the tournament went and how the match went. But sometimes in football, it's not the best team that wins, nor the team that deserves to win on the pitch.”

The feeling of disappointment was also clear to see in Diario Sport’s coverage of the final, who simply wrote: “Cruel ending.”

open image in gallery Aitana Bonmati’s Player of the Tournament award was little consolation following Spain’s final defeat ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mundo Deportivo, however, pointed the finger at the Spain team for their shortfalls in the shootout, in which Mariona Caldentey, Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo all failed to convert. The newspaper wrote: “Maximum penalty.”

The Lionesses had to fight tooth and nail to reach the tournament decider in Basel, coming back from the brink of elimination against both Sweden and Italy to book this revenge mission against the same side who beat them at the 2023 World Cup in Sydney.

Caldentey ensured England would need another fightback when she nodded in a 25th-minute opener, which was cancelled out by her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo with a header of her own from Kelly's cross after the break.

After extra time failed to separate the sides, Hannah Hampton made two spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly netted the dramatic winner following Paralluelo’s miss.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly was the hero again for the Lionesses ( AFP via Getty Images )

They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.

Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.

The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to the world champions from two years prior.