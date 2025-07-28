Chloe Kelly's ice-cold confidence shone through in her post-match interview after her winning spot kick during penalties secured England's Euro 2025 win.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title with their victory against Spain on Sunday (27 July).

Kelly's winning goal followed two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

"I don't miss penalties twice," the Arsenal forward told the BBC.

"I was cool. I was composed then. I knew I was gonna hit the back of the net."