Chloe Kelly responds to England Euro’s penalty pressure

Lioness Chloe Kelly has responded to the pressure she faces when it comes to taking England’s penalties at Euro 2025.

The England forward, who scored the 119th minute winner in the semi-final against Italy on Tuesday (22 July), despite having her penalty saved, told ITV Sport: “I just try my best, that penalty was not supposed to go like that.”

Speaking more about the penalty, Kelly said: “I was confident, but the keeper had done her homework.

“We get to the drawing board and keep practising those penalties.”

England will now face Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday.