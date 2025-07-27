Nervous yet confident: Fans react as England face off against Spain in 2025 final

Nervous England fans gathered at the Boxpark in Shoreditch, London, to witness the Lionesses face Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday (27 July).

Fans made their predictions ahead of kick-off on how the match would play out.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA), and his daughter Princess Charlotte were among those in the stands in Basel, Switzerland, and led the country in wishing the national team good luck.

Supporters gathered in venues across the country to watch the final, waving England flags and singing the national anthem.