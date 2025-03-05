Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer’s intense round of diplomacy on Ukraine over the past week has seen him rewarded with his highest poll ratings in six months, according to YouGov.

Conversely, anger over Donald Trump’s behaviour appears to have hit his closest ally in the UK Nigel Farage, whose own favourability score went down four points from 30 per cent to 26 per cent.

The prime minister jetted to Washington DC where he won plaudits for his handling of Donald Trump, before warmly welcoming Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street after Ukraine’s president left the White House after angry scenes with Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office.

Sir Keir Starmer met with Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukranian president left the White House following a breakdown in talks with Donald Trump (Justin Tallis/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir then held a summit with European leaders and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Lancaster House on Sunday and has been widely praised for his leadership amid the growing crisis over Mr Trump’s stance on Ukraine.

And speaking at PMQs on Wednesday, Sir Keir delivered a powerful rebuke to JD Vance with a tribute to Britons killed in Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

According to YouGov, people with a favourable view of Sir Keir rose to 31 per cent - up from 26 per cent in mid-February.

Meanwhile, eight in ten Britons (80 per cent) now have an unfavourable view of Donald Trump, up from 73 per cent two weeks ago.

Trump’s favourability has even taken a knock among Reform UK voters with more now holding negative views than positive. The proportion with an unfavourable opinion of the president has risen 25 points to 53 per cent since mid-February, while the number with a favourable view has fallen from a commanding 66 per cent to just 45 per cent now.

The proportion of Britons with a favourable view of Volodymyr Zelenskyy has increased from 64 per cent to 71 per cent.

The shift is largest among Mr Farage’s Reform UK voters, among whom he is now more popular than Mr Trump.

The number with a favourable view of Mr Zelensky has increased from 49 per cent to 62 per cent over the last fortnight, while those with an unfavourable view has declined from 37 per cent to 27 per cent.

YouGov noted: “Starmer’s ratings have improved among voters from all four of the largest parties. “