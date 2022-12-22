Strikes - latest: National highways workers to stage industrial action as travellers brace for inconvenience
Workers will go on a four-day strike from today to Christmas
National Highways workers will go on strike from today until Christmas Day in the latest phase of industrial action by the biggest civil service union ahead of the festive season.
The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives, in London and south-east England.
The four-day walkout by workers who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the roads follows action by colleagues in Yorkshire and Humber, north-west and north-east England.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re aware our action is likely to inconvenience travelers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today if the government puts more money on the table.”
Earlier, health leaders warned of a knock-on effect on NHS from two consecutive strikes by frontline workers combined with rising winter pressures.
Senior health figures have said the “fallout from strike action is likely to spill over into the coming days” with high levels of emergency demand from patients who have delayed seeking care.
Junior minister urges striking workers to ‘come off picket line, to come back to work'
Junior minister Mark Spencer has appealed to striking workers to “come off the picket line, to come back to work”.
Appearing on Times Radio the morning after strikes by ambulance workers, the Tory MP declined to get into speculation about how the pay review process might operate into the coming year.
He stressed that it was not just public-sector workers who are “under pressure”.
The food, farming and fisheries minister told the broadcaster: “I think the answer first of all is to come off the picket line, to get back to work.
“The pay review body is an annual process, of course that will happen again as we move into next year, but we need to accept this year, and then of course next year’s pay review body will take into account the inflation that we’ve seen over the last 12 months which is squeezing everybody, not just those who are working in the public sector.
“As a society, we’ve got to try and find a way through this together. We’ve got to try and balance the burden of this challenge across the whole of society.
“There are lots of people working in the private sector who are also under huge pressure given the impact of the pandemic and Putin’s war.
“They’re also feeling pressure and pain. They’re also seeing increased bills. They can’t afford to see their taxes go up or their costs go up just like everyone else.”
Train strikes: Every date in December 2022 and January 2023
Rail passengers face severe travel disruption over Christmas and the New Year as workers stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
The RMT union has revealed that more than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will stage a series of 48-hour walk-outs.
Industrial action is due to take place over the key Christmas period, with members walking out from 6pm on 24 December until 7am on 27 December. Most trains do not run on 25 and 26 December anyway, but those aiming to travel by rail to see loved ones either side of Christmas Day will be affected.
My colleague Helen Coffey reports:
Editorial: Rishi Sunak has lost the argument – and lost control of NHS strikes
To win a strike, or at least a high-profile one that affects the public on the most vital level, it is first necessary to win the argument. On that basis, victory for the nurses and paramedics is all but inevitable.
Indeed, it is fair to say that ministers have barely made the case for imposing the below-inflation pay increase recommended by the NHS independent pay body. All we ever hear is that the offer is non-negotiable, which is unreasonable, and that the nurses’ claim would be inflationary, which is at least debatable.
Tacitly, the public mood seems to be that they would much rather tolerate a little more inflation and taxation, and not have to wait hours for an ambulance and then more hours to be admitted to a ward.
The prime minister is being very foolish if he thinks he can just sit and do nothing while the crisis in the health service – exacerbated but not caused by this rare industrial action – worsens.
Voices: Most people in Britain know who’s really to blame for the strikes
The health secretary, Steve Barclay, is condemning striking healthcare workers for putting the public at risk.
He might like to consider the impact of a hard Brexit which decimated an already denuded workforce, and the rejection of the EU’s offer to delay the implementation of this when a global pandemic came along, enabling a failing government to blame Covid for any and every negative associated with Brexit.
Then there are the government partygoers who regularly clapped the healthcare professionals who were dying as they attempted to cope with Covid, using ineffective PPE which raked in millions for Tory pals. “Let the bodies pile high!” is a statement not attributed to nurses or paramedics, but to the Tory prime minister of the time, writes a reader in letter to The Independent.
Families desperately take their loved ones to A&E in their own cars
As striking NHS workers brought ambulances across the UK to a standstill - apart from in the most urgent and life threatening cases - families were seen bringing their unwell relatives to hospital in cars.
In Brighton, a four wheel drive car was seen pulling up outside the A&E entrance of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, before nurses carried someone from the back of the car into the hospital.
Soldiers were also spotted helping to move patients whilst covering for staff who had joined the walkouts.
Read the details in this report from Eleanor Sly:
NHS braced for ‘worst’ chaos ahead as strike knock-on effect hits hospitals
The NHS is braced for more chaos as the knock-on effect of two consecutive strikes by frontline workers combines with rising winter pressures, health leaders have warned.
Tens of thousands of ambulance staff walked out on Wednesday, with almost all of the ambulance trusts in England declaring so-called critical incidents and many trusts stating that they were facing huge pressure even before strikes began.
Senior health figures have said the “fallout from strike action is likely to spill over into the coming days” with high levels of emergency demand from patients who have delayed seeking care.
My colleague Rebecca Thomas and Kate Devlin report:
Government ‘could fast-track NHS pay rise next year’ after union stalemate
The government could fast-track an NHS pay rise next year after 48 hours of historic strikes by nurses and paramedics, according to reports.
Thousands of nurses picketed on Tuesday while ambulance staff staged their biggest strike in 30 years on Wednesday, and the Daily Telegraph reported that health secretary Steve Barclay is poised to offer an expedited pay deal.
It comes after unions and ministers remained in stalemate over pay negotiations last night.
Read the details here:
Doctors in Wales consider striking for first time
Doctors in Wales are considering going on strike for the first time, the British Medical Association Cymru has said.
Almost two-thirds of hospital doctors surveyed by the union this month said they would be willing to take some form of industrial action, including strikes, over their current pay and conditions.
The announcement comes after a week of walkouts by nurses and ambulance staff across the country calling for better wages and conditions.
The BMA’s Welsh Council chairwoman, Iona Collins, called the result of the survey “upsetting to all” and said it is “gut-wrenching for doctors to consider walking away from work”.
More in this report:
National Highways strikes to escalate after around New Year
The National Highways strikes will escalate further on 30 December when PCS members across the traffic officer service in the West Midlands and south-west England begin action and on 6 January when it reaches the East Midlands and eastern England.
In addition, all PCS members in National Highways, working for the traffic officer service, will take action on 3 and 4 January.
PCS has served formal notice on the Department for Work and Pensions of extended strike action in parts of the department in the first week of January as part of its national campaign.
Benefit processing members in Doncaster Crossgate House, a threatened closure site, have been on strike since Monday and are joined today by the rest of the PCS members at the site.
All PCS members in the building will now take strike action during the first week in January.
Action by PCS members in Toxteth, City and Duke Street jobcentres in Liverpool will be extended to 7 January, the union announced.
National highways workers to stage more strike action
National Highways workers will go on strike from today until Christmas Day in the latest phase of industrial action by the biggest civil service union.
The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives, in London and south-east England.
The four-day walkout by workers who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the roads follows action by colleagues in Yorkshire & Humber, north-west and north-east England.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re aware our action is likely to inconvenience travellers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today if the government puts more money on the table.
“Our members are telling us they have to cut back their spending at Christmas time because they are running out of money. They have been offered a below-inflation pay award, at a time when inflation is higher than 10 per cent.”
