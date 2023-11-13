Suella Braverman breaks silence after being sacked as home secretary

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman has broken her silence after being dramatically fired as home secretary following days of mounting pressure.

The former top minister has said it had been the “greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”.

In an ominous statement for Rishi Sunak, she added: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Mr Sunak had faced days of calls to sack Ms Braverman after an incendiary op-ed last Wednesday in which she attacked the police as biased toward pro-Palestine protesters.

That followed her prompting outrage by vowing a crackdown on tents used by the homeless and describing rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”.

Calls intensified after her condemnation of pro-Palestine demonstrations as “hate marches” was blamed for far-right thugs descending on London and disrupting Armistice Day.