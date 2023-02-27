Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior Tory Brexiteer David Davis has backed Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen – describing it as a “formidable achievement”.

Writing for The Independent, the former Brexit secretary said it is a “significantly better settlement than any obtained by the prime minister’s predecessors, including Theresa May’s backstop and Boris Johnson’s protocol”.

The Windsor agreement, struck this lunchtime, is aimed at resolving the long-running row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the PM pushing the deal over the line with or without the support of the DUP and Tory hardliners.

Mr Davis – who discussed the outline of the deal with Mr Sunak in recent days – said he was satisfied that there would be a “major reduction in the role and power of the European Court of Justice over issues relating to Northern Ireland”.

“It looks as though the ECJ’s jurisdiction will be confined to issues relating solely to trade with the EU, as is appropriate,” he wrote.

The former cabinet minister is also pleased that there will be some form of “democratic check” on any new EU rules introduced that may apply to Northern Ireland. “This is a massively important innovation introduced by Sunak,” according to Mr Davis.

He added: “And as far as I can see, the deal meets the DUP’s seven Brexit tests. Passing these tests is, of course, crucial to the success of any deal and to the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Davis said Mr Sunak and his team appeared to have pulled off a “formidable technical negotiating achievement”, adding: “What is more, it will leave us with a good ongoing relationship with the EU and, of course, with the Republic of Ireland. Before Sunak that looked impossible.”

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to “bring Rishi Sunak down” with his interventions in recent days – urging Mr Sunak to push on with the unilateral Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which would allow UK minister to override checks.

But Mr Davis said Mr Johnson and some in the European Research Group (ERG) who want to push on with the bill are misguided.

“There is a point in any negotiation when the time comes to cash in your negotiating chips and get the best possible deal,” he said. “It looks to me as though Sunak has done precisely that, and delivered an outcome for the United Kingdom that any of his predecessors would have been delighted to accept.”

Mr Davis and other Brexiteers who are keen to back the deal have rejected suggestions from the European Research Group that as many as 100 MPs could revolt and oppose the agreement in the Commons.

Tory Brexiteer Martin Vickers said he thought no more than 20 hardliners in the ERG might vote against the deal. “The vast majority want to support it. This is tying up the loose end of the Brexit deal. It’s time to move on.”

The DUP is set to accept the agreement, according to the Irish News, citing a source with knowledge of the unionist party’s thinking. A London dinner is said to have been “pencilled” in with supporters for this evening to explain the rationale.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson dismissed the report, tweeting: “Anonymous sources strike again. We’ll take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests. PS – A busy day and no dinner planned either – story entirely fictional.”