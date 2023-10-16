At least six Britons killed in Israel and 10 missing, says Rishi Sunak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak said at least six UK citizens had been killed in Israel while another 10 were missing – some of whom are feared to be among the dead.

The prime minister said the terrorist attacks by Hamas on the Israel people had “shocked the world”, adding: “We should call it by its name – it was a pogrom.”

Mr Sunak said Britain “stands with Israel” as he again issued support for the country’s “right to defend itself” and “take back hostages” as it prepares to invade Gaza.

But the PM announced an extra £10m in UK aid for the Palestinian people and called on Israel and Egypt to open up the Rafah border crossing to allow urgently needed humanitarian supplies.

Addressing the British Jewish community, Mr Sunak said in the Commons: “We stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.

“I understand why it has shaken you to your core, and I am sickened that antisemitic incidents have increased since the attack. We are doing everything we can to protect you.”

The PM revealed 500 Britons had been brought back on eight flights – and said he had spoken to the Egyptian president about opening the Rafah crossing to get more Britons and other nationals out of Gaza.

“The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased but with a heavy heart I can inform the House that at least six British citizens were killed,” he said. “A further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead.”

