Leaked posts from a Tory members-only Facebook group have revealed the deep discontent in Rishi Sunak’s Sky News debate performance on Wednesday evening.

The Conservatives Party Members Group, a private group for verified members, has more than 3,000 Conservative members including MPs such as Andrew Rosindell, Joy Morrisey, John Penrose and Virginia Crosby.

Previously, The Independent revealed their angry reaction to Mr Sunak’s ITV clash with Sir Keir Starmer in the first debate of the election.

Now, in the two men’s second debate, the reviews emerging from the group are equally scathing.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak tried to win over the audience on Sky News on Wednesday evening ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Many members seemed unhappy with the prime minister’s debate performance.

In one comment, a member said that while they wanted to believe the prime minister, “it is a little too late for the Tories”, and that “people generally have had enough”.

They added they were “not sure we will pull through” as “voters don’t like the Tories”.

The “problem is people are so desperate for change”, agreed another member.

“People are tired of us screwing things up, simple,” added one member.

“It’s all too late I’m afraid,” agreed another.

The discussion even turned to a remarkable suggestion that the party could change leader mid-election after rumours swirled Mr Sunak might quit.

A member stated during the debate that “getting rid of Sunak might even save a few seats”, while another comment this evening reflected that the new Conservative policy around National Insurance would see “everyone else taxed into oblivion as services collapse.”

In answer to the question over whether Mr Sunak had done enough to change their fortunes, members pointed to the YouGov polling of the debate in which almost two-thirds of voters thought Sir Keir performed better than the prime minister.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is thought to have performed better in the debate, according to a YouGov poll ( PA Wire )

Even the audience during Sky’s debate featured disaffected Conservative members, with a former Conservative Association Chair slamming Mr Sunak over his D-Day actions, saying that she now found herself an “undecided voter” and felt “ashamed” over his actions.

She even accused the gaffe of being “a deliberate action as you know that your ratings in the polls are so low.”

She went on to criticise his actions during the Covid pandemic, for which Mr Sunak received a Fixed Penalty Notice, admitting that “that’s where the trust broke down…there is a long way to go to really rebuild that,” and compared the Queen’s solitary presence at her husband’s funeral with Mr Sunak’s attendance of Downing Street parties.

Earlier in the day, members of the Facebook group had ridiculed Mr Sunak’s chances in the head-to-head with Sir Keir, “Captain Boring and Captain even more Boring.”

“What channel will it be on freeview TVs? For those who can’t afford Sky boxes,” taunted a member who is also a local Conservative candidate.

Another member put the fate of the party firmly on Mr Sunak, saying: “All this mess can be laid firmly at his door …Well done Rishi you might as well have signed that blank cheque yourself.”

“For Starmer, Sunak is the gift that keeps giving!!,” agreed another.