Reeves admits she will raise taxes in October as Rayner plays down Labour rebellion on housing targets – live
Rachel Reeves confirms taxes will go up in 30 October after months of speculation during the general election campaign
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Rachel Reeves has admitted taxes will likely be raised in the autumn Budget to fill a £22 billion black hole in public finances.
The chancellor said Labour would stick to its election manifesto promise not to raise national insurance, income tax or VAT, but left the doors open for other tax hikes in 30 October.
Ms Reeves spending announcement has sparked a Labour rebellion among backbenchers with Diane Abbott labelling the chancellors’ public cuts plan a “renewed austerity”.
It comes as the Angela Rayner declared that the UK is living the “most acute housing crisis in living history” as she announced a radical reform to the country’s housing planning system.
But the deputy prime minister has now played down backlash among Labour backbenchers at the government’s housing plan to impose housebuilding targets for councils.
Following her speech in the Commons, the housing secretary has launched an expert taskforce to spearhead Labour’s plans for a fresh generation of new towns, which the new government says will create communities of at least 10,000 homes each.
Lord Hammond: Michael Gove gave in to ‘Nimbys’ on housebuilding
Former minister Lord Hammond has accused Michael Gove of allowing “Nimbys to temporarily own the pitch” on the housing issue.
The ex-chancellor told Sky News this morning: “There has been a lot of politics for sure. There are a lot of Conservative supporters and indeed others, not just Conservatives, who are very much opposed to development in their own backyards.
“Many of them understand the principle that we need to build homes somewhere and somehow this logjam has to be broken.
“And I am afraid that the last communities secretary decided to bow out from that debate and allow the Nimbys to temporarily own the pitch.”
Former Tory chancellor claims UK needs foreign builders to meet 1.5m housing target
Lord Hammond has warned Labour’s plan to build 1.5million more houses will not be materialised unless the government allows more builders to come to the UK.
The Tory former chancellor said there is “social pressure for new housing” as well as an “urgent economic need to regenerate the housebuilding sector”.
He told Sky News: “But I think it is not just about planning reform. You can’t build houses without builders and if the government thinks relaxing the planning rules while tightening the migration rules is going to get houses built I think they are going to have another thing coming.”
In the ‘battle of the budgets’, who’s being economical with the truth?
Amid a furious war of words between Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt over the £22bn black hole in Britain’s finances, a clear winner has emerged, says Sean O’Grady:
In this ‘clash of the chancellors’, who’s being economical with the truth?
Amid a furious war of words between Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt over the £22bn black hole in Britain’s finances, a clear winner has emerged, says Sean O’Grady
Reeves faces Labour backbench rebellion over winter deaths with fuel payment cuts
The chancellor has been tackled by their own side over how many more elderly people will die of cold as a result of stripping 10 million pensioners of their winter fuel payments.
In response to the red-on-red criticism in Parliament, the government frontbench said it understood the “disappointment”, but insisted it was the right, if tough choice, given the state of the public finances inherited from the Tories.
The new administration was also accused of “picking” on pensioners with the move, which it was claimed would wipe out the benefits of the triple lock, which guarantees state payouts rise each year in line with inflation, earnings or by 2.5% – whichever is higher.
Challenging the government, Labour peer Lord Sikka argued the move was “taking away” £300 from pensioners by “a measure that was not in our manifesto”.
He told the upper chamber: “I have received already many messages where pensioners are very, very concerned about this.
“The government could have introduced a taper to lessen the pain to help many pensioners. Would the minister give a commitment that he would have another look at that?”
He also pointed out a document produced by the Treasury “has lots of financial numbers but there is no mention of any human whatsoever”.
Lord Sikka said: “Last year, 5,000 pensioners died because of cold and were unable to afford heating. Has the minister made any estimates of how many more will die because £300 will be taken away from them?”
UK delays ban on some arms sales to Israel amid conflict escalation in Lebanon
As Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon to target Hezbollah, the UK has delayed its decision to ban some arms sales to Israel after it faces legal challenges to define arms exports used for offensive purposes, the Guardian reports.
A final decision will now be postponed for several weeks after 12 children were killed in a rocket attack in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights. In response, foreign secretary David Lammy called for an immediate deescalation and advised against all travel to Lebanon.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, he added: “We support Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law. They are in a tough neighbourhood threatened by those that want to annihilate it.”
It comes as Israel’s war on Palestine took a major turn after Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by Israel in Teheran, Iran.
Abbott leads Labour rebellion over Reeves’ spending cuts
Diane Abbott has led criticism of Rachel Reeves’s spending plans labelling them “renewed austerity”.
It comes as the chancellor unveiled a raft of brutal cuts to deal with a £22bn black hole in the country’s finances.
But her set of measures to save up on funding has sparked criticism among members of her own party.
The veteran MP for Hackney has accused Ms Reeves of presiding over an era of “renewed austerity”.
Ms Abbott is leading a left-wing backlash over the chancellor’s move to scrap winter fuel allowance payments, cancel transport projects and Boris Johnson’s plan to build more hospitals.
Rayner’s ‘revolution’ slashes London house building target
Angela Rayner’s planning “revolution” will see London’s housebuilding target slashed by 20,000 homes, despite a wider push to boost the number of houses being built each year.
The deputy prime minister and housing secretary unveiled a major overhaul of the planning system today, which will see all councils in England given new, mandatory housing targets as part of a plan to deliver 1.5 million more homes in the UK.
She warned that Britain is facing the “most acute housing crisis in living memory”, claiming that the number of new homes is set to drop below 200,000 this year – something Ms Rayner dubbed “unforgivable”.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story:
Angela Rayner’s planning ‘revolution’ slashes housebuilding target for London
Government officials said London’s target would fall from 100,000 homes per year to 80,000
Farage not voting for ‘cruel’ plan to scrap winter fuel payments
Nigel Farage has said he will not back Rachel Reeves’ plan to scrap winter fuel payments for pensioners labelling the Labour decision “cruel and cynical”.
The MP for Clacton told GB News: “I have to say I think it’s rather a cruel thing to do, and I certainly won’t be voting for it as and when I get the opportunity.
“There were times in the past where maybe the argument was that it wasn’t necessary and it had been given as a bribe. But it’s almost like Labour are saying, ‘well, we don’t care about the pensioners, because they’re not going to vote for us anyway’.
“That money that could have gone to pensioners has gone for massive public sector pay rises, including over 22 per cent for junior doctors. This is a very cynical thing she did.”
Angela Rayner plays down Labour rebellion against housing plan
The deputy prime minister has played down a Labour backbench rebellion against the government’s housebuilding plan.
The housing secretary announced a radical reform to housing plans to lay out the foundations for 1.5 million new homes over the next five years. The minister also set out an annual target of 370,000 homes for local authorities.
But she has dismissed suggestions that she could face MPs opposing the mandatory housebuilding targets on councils if found unpopular in local areas.
Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether she was “gearing up for a fight” with Labour MPs and councils over the new plans, she replied: “Well, Labour councils and Labour MPs know that we’ve got a housing crisis and they’ve been very supportive of our manifesto pledge, which was 1.5 million homes, and knowing full well that that meant we had to really drive that.
“What we need is all areas [is] to recognise the crisis we have and then do something about it, and we’re going to help them do that by driving through these changes so that we get the houses we desperately need.”
Pressed on the issue again, she added: “I think the biggest challenge when I’ve spoken to communities is that often these houses are not for them.”
Labour to take local plans off councils as ‘final and most extreme’ housebuilding measure
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has said the government would put in place housing plans in local areas as a “final and most extreme” intervention to ensure targets are met.
He told Times Radio: “We are prepared to take local plans off local authorities and ensure they are put in place. That would be the final and most extreme type of intervention that we would contemplate.
“What we’d rather do is encourage and support local councils to get those plans in place. You’re right to refer to them because local plans are the best way that local communities can engage with the planning process, can shape development in their area, in the way that they want to see it take place.”
He added: “We want to see local plans in place by next year, there’ll be a process to drive up coverage across the country.
“But this is right that this is the focus, in the sense we have a local plan-led planning system, and what we’ve inherited from the previous government is only a third up to date local plan coverage.
“So we’ve got a system that is chronically underperforming, that is not functioning as it should as I say, if we boost local plan coverage in the way we want, cities will be able to shape the development in the way that they see fit. But the conversation has to be how it’s done, not whether housing targets and housing need is met.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments