Rachel Reeves has admitted taxes will likely be raised in the autumn Budget to fill a £22 billion black hole in public finances.

The chancellor said Labour would stick to its election manifesto promise not to raise national insurance, income tax or VAT, but left the doors open for other tax hikes in 30 October.

Ms Reeves spending announcement has sparked a Labour rebellion among backbenchers with Diane Abbott labelling the chancellors’ public cuts plan a “renewed austerity”.

It comes as the Angela Rayner declared that the UK is living the “most acute housing crisis in living history” as she announced a radical reform to the country’s housing planning system.

But the deputy prime minister has now played down backlash among Labour backbenchers at the government’s housing plan to impose housebuilding targets for councils.

Following her speech in the Commons, the housing secretary has launched an expert taskforce to spearhead Labour’s plans for a fresh generation of new towns, which the new government says will create communities of at least 10,000 homes each.