Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has admitted he previously used the Ozempic weight-loss jab but “didn’t particularly enjoy it”.

The former immigration minister confirmed he took the medication for around six weeks last autumn to shed some pounds.

Mr Jenrick was addressing rumours about his sudden weight loss over the past year after he reappeared in Westminster with a noticeably slimmer figure since leaving government.

The MP for Newark, who resigned as immigration minister last year over Rishi Sunak’s now-scrapped Rwanda plan, revealed he didn’t enjoy the treatment.

Robert Jenrick admitted he took Ozempic jabs for six months but ‘didn’t enjoy it’ ( Getty Images )

He told Politico: “To be honest, I was overweight. I took Ozempic for a short period of time, didn’t particularly enjoy it, but it was helpful.”

Mr Jenrick said he lost four stone in a year by exercising and eating better, adding: “Since then I’ve just lost weight in the normal way by eating less, eating more healthily, doing some exercise — going to the gym, going running. I’ve lost four stone in 12 months.”

Ozempic, a brand of semaglutide, can only be prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes, and is not licensed as a weight loss drug in the UK or the US, although the UK government acknowledges: “It is not authorised for weight-loss, but it is used off-label for that purpose.”

Experts claim the drugs are prescribed for those with severe obesity, type 2 diabetes or health problems as a result of their weight – with doctors just recommending them for those with a BMI over a certain rate.

His rival Tom Tugendhat previously ruled out using Ozempic in an interview with the Sunday Times, amid Westminster rumours of its use by Tory leadership candidates.

Mr Jenrick is one of six Conservative MPs vying for the post alongside Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, James Cleverly, Priti Patel and Mr Tugendhat.

Mr Cleverly has emerged as the favourite to take over as Tory leader among party members, a major poll of the contest has shown, while Mr Tugendhat appears to be the most popular among the wider public.

In the first poll of Conservative Party members since the race began at the end of July, 26 per cent of respondents put the shadow home secretary as their first choice. In second place was Priti Patel, with 20 per cent.

Conservative MPs will narrow down the number of candidates to just two in a series of votes in September and October, before the contest goes to a vote among Tory members to elect a leader by 2 November.

The Independent has approached Robert Jenrick for comment.