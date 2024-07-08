Tory leadership race – live: Braverman bid ‘dead before it starts’ as party could take months to replace Sunak
Braverman dubbed leadership race a ‘fight for the soul’ of Tory party even ahead of general election defeat
Louise Thomas
Editor
The race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader is unofficially underway in the wake of the Conservative Party’s wipeout at the general election.
With some frontrunners casting the contest as a battle for the soul of the Conservative Party - after Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform UK inflicted losses for the Tories in scores of seats - ex-minister Kevin Hollinrake is among those to suggest the race could last until the end of the year, adding: “I don’t think there is any rush”.
While no candidate has yet formally launched a bid, Suella Braverman’s hopes were dealt an early blow, as one source described the twice-sacked home secretary’s campaign to The Times as “dead before it even started”, accusing her of “going too hard, too soon”.
It came as multiple reports suggested right-wing MP Danny Kruger would support Robert Jenrick, further diminishing Ms Braverman’s hopes of being the flagbearer of the Tory right.
Other possible Tory leadership race contenders on the party’s right include Kemi Badenoch and Priti Patel, while James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt, Tom Tugendhat and Victoria Atkins are among more moderate figures who could launch bids.
Government still expects challenge in Commons despite heavy Tory defeat, minister says
New chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the government will still expect to be challenged in the Commons despite the Tories’ heavy electoral defeat.
He told the BBC: “Of course the Conservatives suffered a historic loss, but that doesn’t mean there’s no opposition in the House of Commons and, of course, we have the House of Lords to get any legislation through as well.
“And the key thing that you’ll see from this Labour government is that we’re going to return both to the service of the British people, but also to the norms. The adults are back in the room.”
Tories can win in 2029 with ‘the right leader’, ex-minister insists
Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake has insisted the Tories can win the 2029 general election if they “get the right leader” – and suggested the contest could kick off in earnest in September.
He told Times Radio: “I would argue we lost it rather than they won it, because look at the percentage share of the vote, no government has ever formed a majority with less than 34% of the vote, it’s quite incredible that’s the case.
“Hats off to them, the winner takes it all, they’ve got the spoils of victory, we need to hold to account for all those things.”
On the timescale for electing a new party leader Mr Hollinrake said: “It should be a few months of a job so we start on that process probably in September and then we elect our leader by the end of the year that’s the kind of timescale I would like.”
He added: “We lost heavily, but as I say not to a popular Labour government. That’s an opportunity for us. If we get the right leader, we regroup, we unite behind that leader, we can win in 2029. That’s got to be our job.”
The Conservative Party is the oldest and most successful political party in the world. It was in many ways the first modern political party and its history dates back at least 346 years to the foundation of the Tories, and arguably even longer to the Cavaliers who supported King Charles I in the Civil War.
But the party is facing its biggest crisis yet, with its very existence now in question. The rise of Nigel Farage and Reform UK party on the right is the first time a serious alternative in that political space has been presented to British voters.
While some wonder how a party with just five MPs can threaten such a long-established political institution, former home secretary Suella Braverman has warned that the Tory party does not have a right to exist. Her comments are a fair reflection of a turbulent time in politics, both here and overseas.
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Farage made it clear that replacement of the Tories is his plan, rather than seeking to take them over, and Ms Braverman knows this could happen.
Our political editor David Maddox has more:
Can Nigel Farage really kill off the Tory party and replace it with Reform UK?
Suella Braverman says the very existence of the Conservative Party is at stake. Political editor David Maddox explains why she is right
Runners and riders: Who will vie to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Tories?
Rishi Sunak has said he will quit as Tory leader once arrangements are in place to choose his successor, triggering a potentially acrimonious contest to replace him.
Following huge losses for the Tories at the general election, a dozen top Cabinet ministers have lost their seats – meaning Penny Mordaunt and other possible runners have been knocked out of the race before it even started.
Here are the key contenders to watch:
Runners and riders: Who will vie to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Tories?
Mr Sunak announced he will step down as Conservative leader following the election mauling once arrangements for a successor have taken place.
Tory leadership race could drag on until end of the year, ex-minister says
In an indication of how long the contest could drag on, former business secretary Kevin Hollinrake said on Monday a leadership race could last until the end of the year, adding that “I don’t think there is any rush”.
He told the BBC: “In the next few months we need to reflect very carefully on [our loss], I think it will be some time before the end of the year before we put a new leader in place, I don’t think there is any rush.
“I think we need a proper discussion and debate about how the new leader can move towards low migration, lower taxation and tackling some of the political and cultural ideology we are seeing in our society.
“I think if we do all those things, we can present that very cogent challenge to Labour in 2029.”
Braverman’s Tory leadership bid ‘dead before it starts’ as key ally expected to back rival
Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership hopes have suffered an early blow as a key backer reportedly prepares to back Robert Jenrick instead.
Although no-one has formally launched a campaign to replace Rishi Sunak, Ms Braverman is expected to be a front runner. However, the former home secretary’s expected campaign has been described as “dead before it has even started” as right-wing MP Danny Kruger is said to support Mr Jenrick instead.
A source told The Times the party’s right wing want “someone with the “policies of Nigel Farage [but] with the presentational skills of David Cameron”. Another said her campaign was “dead before it even started”, accusing Ms Braverman of “going too hard, too soon”.
She had sparked anger on the eve of the general election penning an opinion piece declaring the race over, and urging the Tories to prepare for opposition.
A senior Tory responded to the article by telling The Independent it was a “last throw of the dice” for Ms Braverman, seeking to burnish her diminishing leadership credentials.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Braverman’s leadership bid ‘dead before it starts’ as key ally expected to back rival
The former home secretary’s expected campaign to take over from Rishi Sunak has been dealt an early blow as Danny Kruger is set to support Robert Jenrick if he runs
