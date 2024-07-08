✕ Close Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to rule out Tory comeback from himself or Liz Truss

The race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader is unofficially underway in the wake of the Conservative Party’s wipeout at the general election.

With some frontrunners casting the contest as a battle for the soul of the Conservative Party - after Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform UK inflicted losses for the Tories in scores of seats - ex-minister Kevin Hollinrake is among those to suggest the race could last until the end of the year, adding: “I don’t think there is any rush”.

While no candidate has yet formally launched a bid, Suella Braverman’s hopes were dealt an early blow, as one source described the twice-sacked home secretary’s campaign to The Times as “dead before it even started”, accusing her of “going too hard, too soon”.

It came as multiple reports suggested right-wing MP Danny Kruger would support Robert Jenrick, further diminishing Ms Braverman’s hopes of being the flagbearer of the Tory right.

Other possible Tory leadership race contenders on the party’s right include Kemi Badenoch and Priti Patel, while James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt, Tom Tugendhat and Victoria Atkins are among more moderate figures who could launch bids.