Keir Starmer has had a shock pre-Budget poll boost despite Donald Trump’s furious attack this week accusing Labour of election interference.

The weekly Techne UK tracker poll for The Independent put Labour up one point on 29 per cent and the Tories down one on 24 per cent.

Reform UK held steady at 19 per cent, as did the Liberal Democrats on 13. The Greens and the SNP also saw no change, at 7 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

The government will unveil its first budget next week ( PA Wire )

It comes despite Trump this week filing a legal complaint against Labour, accusing it of illegal foreign campaign donations after it emerged that scores of party activists had flown across the Atlantic to help campaign for Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election next month.

The prime minister insisted that he has a “good relationship” with the former president and any members of his party were in the US on an entirely voluntary basis, similar to previous elections.

“That’s what they’ve done in previous elections, is what they’re doing in this election. And that’s really straightforward,” he told reporters as he travelled to Samoa for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

But within days the row saw a Labour Women’s Network event supporting Vice-President Harris apparently cancelled after it was due to be addressed by Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill.

The polling boost comes less than a week before chancellor Rachel Reeves presents her first budget, where she is expected to raise taxes and make “tough decisions on spending and welfare” .

The chancellor on Thursday announced a change to the fiscal rules ahead of next week’s budget, allowing her to borrow billions more each year.

She said her rules will “make space for increased investment in the fabric of our economy”, amid widespread expectation she will change the way debt is measured.

But former chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned his advice from the Treasury “was always that increasing borrowing meant interest rates would be higher for longer – and punish families with mortgages.”

Techne UK chief executive Michela Morizzo told The Independent: “With the Chancellor’s much expected Autumn Budget just around the corner, and with the Conservative Leadership election nearly close to its conclusion our tracker poll brings a mini boost for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

“Labour grow one point in national vote share to 29 per cent whilst conversely the Conservatives drop one point in national vote share to 24 per cent. With Reform UK and the Lib Dems standing steady at 19 per cent and 13 per cent respectively the scene is set for the much anticipated Budget statement shortly.

“Will the coming period affirm that Labour is on the right track or will the Budget and subsequent new Conservative Leader appointment perhaps swing things back towards the opposition.

“Voters will judge the measures and we will see in the next weeks. Together with the Conservative Party leadership competition, challenging times ahead!”

The polling, conducted by Techne between 23 and 24 October, surveyed 1,644 people.