Watch live: Defence secretary holds talks in Washington on Trump’s decision to pause intelligence-sharing with Ukraine
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as UK defence secretary John Healey and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth hold talks in Washington on Thursday, 6 March, where they are expected to discuss the US decision to pause intelligence-sharing with Ukraine following Donald Trump's explosive meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.
The pair will hold a bilateral meeting on a possible peace plan while efforts continue to bridge a transatlantic rift over the country’s future security.
CIA director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday there has been a “pause” on “the intelligence front” following the chaotic Oval Office confrontation.
The decision could affect Ukraine’s ability to effectively use long-range western weapons, such as US-made Himars launchers and deprive Kyiv of advance information about potential incoming threats.
It comes as European leaders hold crisis talks in Brussels on support for Kyiv.
French president Emmanuel Macron said he would confer with allies about the prospect of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia at a summit of EU leaders.
Mr Healey’s trip was agreed after Sir Keir Starmer announced a rise in the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments