Truss vs Sunak news – live: Tory leadership rivals to debate at Manchester hustings
Rivals to face Conservative members at GB News event
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in Manchester to battle it out at another Tory leadership hustings event, as the frontrunner was accused of showing “her true colours” in an unearthed 2009 paper promoting vast spending cuts.
Labour said the think-tank report co-authored by Ms Truss – which called for “user charges for GPs”, the abolition of universal child benefit and the removal of the winter fuel payment – revealed that “the reality of her agenda is devastating cuts”.
Polls have consistently put Ms Truss as clear favourite to win the race for No 10, with elections guru Sir John Curtice saying the foreign secretary “would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion” for her rival to enter Downing Street instead.
Despite her strong position in the race to replace Boris Johnson, Ms Truss drew criticism from Mr Sunak’s team after she declined to attend a hustings organised by the National Farmers’ Union, and is now set to face farmers in September, marking one of the campaign’s final events.
GB News viewers ask for Truss and Sunak to be quizzed on immigration and capital punishment
According to GB News host Michelle Dewberry, the channel’s viewers have asked for Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss be quizzed about Channel crossings, pensions – and, in one instance – whether they would hold a referendum on the return of capital punishment.
Leadership rivals to face questions from Tory members at 7pm hustings
Tonight’s hustings event is set to kick off at 7pm in Manchester.
Alastair Stewart of GB News will interview the leadership rivals separately. Questions, selected at random, will then be put to the pair by Tory party members.
Here is another glimpse of the venue in the past hour from the broadcaster’s political correspondent Tom Harwood, who perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly suggests the event “will not be one to miss”.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar has more details on the unearthed 2009 report co-authored by Liz Truss here:
Liz Truss called for patients to be charged for seeing their GP
Her recommendation for cutting £28bn in a single year included introducing user charges to see a GP
Truss clear favourite – but Johnson would sweep floor with both candidates, polling suggests
Polls have consistently put Liz Truss as clear favourite to win the race for No 10, with elections guru Sir John Curtice saying he would be “extraordinarily surprised” if she does not take office.
He told The Times that the foreign secretary “would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion” for her rival Rishi Sunak to enter Downing Street.
The latest YouGov polling of Conservative Party members suggests that two-thirds now intend to vote for Ms Truss – compared with just 34 per cent for Mr Sunak.
However, if the Tory leadership election were a three-way fight including Boris Johnson, YouGov found that the outgoing PM would get twice as many votes as either of those rivalling to replace him.
Truss branded ‘out of touch’ over unearthed report calling for removal of winter fuel payment
Tonight’s debate comes after Liz Truss was accused of showing “her true colours” in an unearthed 2009 paper she co-authored while deputy director of the Reform think tank.
The controversial report called for the removal of the winter fuel payment, abolition of universal child benefit, patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10 per cent.
It also called for several major military procurement projects to be axed, including the Royal Navy’s planned aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales – which were described as “inappropriate defence projects”.
Ms Truss’s campaign sought to distance the leadership candidate from the paper, with a campaign spokesperson saying: “Co-authoring a document does not mean that someone supports every proposal put forward.
“Liz is focused on her bold economic plan to boost growth, cut taxes and put money back into hardworking people’s pockets.”
But Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Liz Truss’s track record shows her true colours. She is out of touch and out of step with the public.”
Good evening, and welcome to The Independent’s politics live blog, where we’ll be covering the latest updates on tonight’s Tory leadership hustings in Manchester.
