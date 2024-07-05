Support truly

Keir Starmer is set to enter Downing Street with one of the biggest Commons majorities in history while the Tories are facing a crushing defeat.

Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Therese Coffey are among a host of senior Tories to have lost their seats, with several others expected in what has become a bloodbath for the party.

Nigel Farage, meanwhile, has been elected in Clacton, winning a parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt. Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have both retained their seats for Labour but the party’s former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has held his Islington North seat, standing as an independent candidate.

Labour is expected to win 410 seats while Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are set to fall to 131 seats, down from 365 five years ago when Boris Johnson secured a 80-seat majority.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to win 61, with Reform UK on 13, the Green Party on 2, the SNP on 10 and Plaid Cymru on 4.

It will give Labour a 170-seat majority, just shy of Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 record of 179.