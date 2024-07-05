General election results – live: Mordaunt part of Tory minister wipeout; Streeting gets scare for Labour seat
Labour predicted to win majority of 170 seats – but fall short of 1997 result
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Keir Starmer is set to enter Downing Street with one of the biggest Commons majorities in history while the Tories are facing a crushing defeat.
Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Therese Coffey are among a host of senior Tories to have lost their seats, with several others expected in what has become a bloodbath for the party.
Nigel Farage, meanwhile, has been elected in Clacton, winning a parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt. Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have both retained their seats for Labour but the party’s former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has held his Islington North seat, standing as an independent candidate.
Labour is expected to win 410 seats while Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are set to fall to 131 seats, down from 365 five years ago when Boris Johnson secured a 80-seat majority.
The Liberal Democrats are forecast to win 61, with Reform UK on 13, the Green Party on 2, the SNP on 10 and Plaid Cymru on 4.
It will give Labour a 170-seat majority, just shy of Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 record of 179.
Wes Streeting hangs on to seat by just 500 votes
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has held onto his seat in Ilford North, despite fierce competition from Independent candidate Leanne Mohamad.
Winning with 15,647 votes, it was closely followd by Ms Mohamad with 15,119, a difference of just 528.
Labour has won 230 seats as they hurtle towards a landslide
With 313 constituency results declared, Labour has won 230 seats with a 37.8 per cent share of the vote.
The Conservatives have 31 seats and a 22 per cent vote share.
The Liberal Democrats have won in 26 constituencies with 10.2 per cent of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 15.6 per cent of the vote, translating to success in four seats.
The SNP has four seats and Plaid Cymru is on two.
The Green Party has 6.8 per cent of the votes and one seat.
Mordaunt said she lost her seat because Tories ‘failed to honour the trust that people had placed in it'
Former Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt, who has lost her Portsmouth North seat, said her party had taken a “battering because it failed to honour the trust that people had placed in it”.
In a baffling concession speech during which she was on the brink of tears, Ms Mordaunt said: “You can speak all you like of security and freedom, but you can’t have either if you are afraid, afraid about the cost of living or accessing healthcare, or whether the responsibility you shoulder will be recognised and rewarded, that fear steals the future and it only makes the present matter, and that is why we lost.”
Scotland’s first minister admit ‘difficult and damaging night’ for SNP
The SNP has to be “better at governing on behalf of the people of Scotland”, the First Minister has said.
Speaking to the BBC from Perth, Mr Swinney said: “We need to make sure that we’re better at governing on behalf of the people of Scotland.
“We’ve got to listen carefully, we’ve got to listen attentively to what the public are saying to us in this election result and on a variety of other questions and topics around the country.”
The First Minister added that it was a “difficult and damaging night” for his party, but that it was too early to conclude what had gone wrong.
Although Mr Swinney said the party had been “disunited” and had “been focusing a lot inwards and not outwards”.
“We’ve got to sort that – we’ve got to fix it,” he said
Moment Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time after winning Clacton seat
Sir Simon Clarke loses to Labour
Former Tory levelling up secretary Sir Simon Clarke has lost Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland to Labour candidate Luke Myer by 214 votes.
Coffey loses Suffolk Coastal seat to Labour
Thérèse Coffey, the Conservative former health secretary, has lost her Suffolk Coastal seat to Labour.
Johnny Mercer loses his seat to Labour
Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer has been defeated by Labour in Plymouth Moor View is blow for Rishi Sunak.
He received 12,061 votes compared to 17,665 for the winner, Fred Thomas.
Penny Mordaunt loses her seat to Labour
Leader of the House of the Commons Penny Mordaunt has lost her seat in Portsmouth North in another upset for Rishi Sunak.
She won 13,750 votes while Labour’s candidate Amanda Martin won with 14,495, an 18 per cent swing.
Conservative chair scrapes to victory with 20 votes
Richard Holden, who is chair of the Conservative party, has scraped a win in Basildon and Billericay by just 20 votes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments