Keir Starmer accused of ‘playing with fire’ with defence spending as he arrives for Nato summit - live
Sir Keir Starmer is in Washington DC for talks with Joe Biden and world leaders at his first Nato summit
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused by former colonel in British military intelligence Philip Ingram of “playing with fire” by delaying a decision on defence spending until after a review.
The prime minister said he is committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence “within our fiscal rules” ahead of the Nato summit in Washington DC.
But he cautioned that he needed to carry out a review before setting a timeline to reach that goal.
Sir Keir is attending the 75th summit of the Nato defence alliance in the US, where he will meet President Biden at the White House in their first face-to-face meeting.
During the morning round, armed forces minister Luke Pollard claimed the next review into defence will not be completed until next year.
Shadow defence minister James Cartlidge said holding a review before deciding how to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP would be “damaging for the armed forces”.
In the Commons, hundreds of MPs are continue to be sworn in after Diane Abbott was praised by the PM on Tuesday during his first speech as prime minister, following tension between the two early in the campaign trail.
Defence minister ‘reassured’ UK can defend itself
Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said he has been “reassured” by military officers that “we have the ability to defend Britain”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Mr Pollard said: “Speaking to senior military officers since taking office, I’ve been reassured that we have the ability to defend Britain.
“But what we want to do is to make sure that we’re filling the gaps to deter any future aggression and defeat it if necessary.
“That means making sure that the equipment’s in the right place and is ready and available.”
James Cleverly urges Tories to ‘get our act together’
The shadow home secretary has urged members of his party to “get our act together” and end “bitter infighting”.
Ahead of the Tory leadership contest, Mr Cleverly said the Conservative party needs to carry out a “sensible post mortem on what went wrong and finding the right path forwards”.
The Tory MP told The Times: “As we do this we must remember two vital things. Firstly, it cannot descend into bitter infighting and finger pointing. That is exactly how we ended up here.”
He added: “We must get our act together. We need to unite in order to deliver. It will take humility and hard work, to recover our reputation for competence and integrity, to rebuild trust in our party, and unite behind a broad platform that will give people a reason to vote Conservative again.”
Shadow minister urges Healey to make ‘clear commitment’ on defence spending
The shadow defence secretary has urged the government to provide “clarity” on when it would increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.
James Cartlidge wrote to new defence secretary John Healey to ask when spending would be increased.
In his letter, Mr Cartlidge said: “Making such a clear commitment is vital for our national security.
“Our armed forces need the certainty and clarity on their funding in order to plan and prepare for the future. It is necessary to prepare everything from accommodation and benefits for service personnel to ensuring that they are equipped with the latest capabilities, equipment and technology.”
He added that it was “high time” the government made its plans on defence spending clear.
Tories: Defence spending delays ‘damaging for the armed forces’
Holding a review before deciding how to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP is “damaging for the armed forces”, the shadow defence secretary has said.
James Cartlidge, who was appointed to the shadow cabinet on Monday, told Sky News: “I think that delay is going to be damaging for the armed forces.
“We had an amazing opportunity, Keir Starmer at the Washington summit to confirm he was going to go to 2.5% and set a clear timetable, because that’s what the chiefs running our armed forces need.
“They’ve got some difficult decisions to make, but above all we’ve got this dangerous world where we want to be deterring our adversaries.
“I think this would have been a really powerful signal to send – instead, it’s created delay, and I think that can be damaging.”
Lib Dems call for government to take Thames Water back into public administration
Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron has called for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership.
Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the former Lib Dem leader said: “Thames Water is a special case. I think they are the most egregious offender, if you like, and the simple answer is Thames Water should be taken back into administration and directly run by the Government for the time being.”
Thames Water has faced widespread criticism for levels of sewage leaking into waterways. Events including this year’s Boat Race and Henley Royal Regatta faced warnings over levels of E.coli in the water.
The water company is caught in a debt crisis after announcing it was creaking under a debt pile of more than £15 billion, with enough funding to operate until next May.
Badenoch ‘criticises Sunak’s campaign’ in first shadow cabinet meeting
Kemi Badenoch has reportedly used Rishi Sunak’s first shadow cabinetmeeting to criticise his election campaign.
At the meeting on Tuesday, the shadow housing secretary hit out at the former prime minister’s decision to call an early general election without informing his cabinet, describing the move as a mistake and bordering on “unconstitutional”.
She accused Mr Sunak of instead first telling a small group of colleagues, including his parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams, who she is said to have called a “buffoon” after he admitted placing a bet on the election date.
'Kidnapping Farage would not solve Tories’ issues,’ Rees-Mogg says
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has said “kidnapping” Nigel Farage and dragging him into the Tories would not solve the party’s problems.
Asked what the Conservatives could do about Mr Farage and the threat posed by Reform , the former MP told GB News: “It’s not necessarily about the individual it’s about the policies.
“Nigel wouldn’t have needed the vehicle of Reform if the Tories got on with Brexit properly, if we hadn’t raised taxes to their highest level in 70 years and we’d dealt with immigration.
“If we can do that, and we can convince people that we’re serious about that, then the Tory family comes back together, naturally.
“I think there’s this idea that you just sort of try and kidnap Nigel, bring him into the Tory Party, then all the problems are solved. But they’re not, because unless you change the underlying policies and get the message that we’re on the side of the voters, it won’t change.”
Minister insists defence pledge is ‘ironclad commitment’
Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said Sir Keir Starmer made an “ironclad commitment” to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
But he said the plan will only be achieved if it can be done “within our fiscal rules”.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said “the only way we will be able to get to 2.5% of GDP on defence” is “to grow our economy”.
Labour minister: Defence review will be ‘Nato-first’
The government’s strategic defence review will be “Nato-first”, the armed forces minister has said.
Luke Pollard told Times Radio: “This will be a Nato-first strategic defence review, a focus on our unshakeable commitment to the North Atlantic, to the Europe area, to make sure that we’re keeping not only the UK safe but keeping our allies safe.
“Because if we don’t support Ukraine and if they don’t win, Russia won’t stop there.
“If we’re not supporting our allies in the Baltic states there will be continuing threats to the United Kingdom, as well as to the rest of Nato.”
Ousted Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth gets new job as think tank chief
Jonathan Ashworth has been appointed chief executive of a Labour think tank after losing his seat in the General Election.
The Labour frontbencher had been expected to play a prominent role in the Labour Government, but was unseated by an independent in Leicester South in part because of the party’s stance on Gaza.
“We are delighted to welcome @jonashworth as our new Chief Executive,” Labour Together posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“After more than two decades working at the highest levels of @UKLabour, Jonathan brings unparalleled insight, relationships and political experience to Labour Together.”
