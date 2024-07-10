✕ Close Rishi Sunak's first speech as leader of opposition in House of Commons

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused by former colonel in British military intelligence Philip Ingram of “playing with fire” by delaying a decision on defence spending until after a review.

The prime minister said he is committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence “within our fiscal rules” ahead of the Nato summit in Washington DC.

But he cautioned that he needed to carry out a review before setting a timeline to reach that goal.

Sir Keir is attending the 75th summit of the Nato defence alliance in the US, where he will meet President Biden at the White House in their first face-to-face meeting.

During the morning round, armed forces minister Luke Pollard claimed the next review into defence will not be completed until next year.

Shadow defence minister James Cartlidge said holding a review before deciding how to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP would be “damaging for the armed forces”.

In the Commons, hundreds of MPs are continue to be sworn in after Diane Abbott was praised by the PM on Tuesday during his first speech as prime minister, following tension between the two early in the campaign trail.