UK Strikes latest: National highways workers to stage industrial action as travellers brace for inconvenience
Workers will go on a four-day strike from today to Christmas
National Highways workers will go on strike from today until Christmas Day in the latest phase of industrial action by the biggest civil service union ahead of the festive season.
The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives, in London and south-east England.
The four-day walkout by workers who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the roads follows action by colleagues in Yorkshire and Humber, north-west and north-east England.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re aware our action is likely to inconvenience travelers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today if the government puts more money on the table.”
Earlier, health leaders warned of a knock-on effect on NHS from two consecutive strikes by frontline workers combined with rising winter pressures.
Senior health figures have said the “fallout from strike action is likely to spill over into the coming days” with high levels of emergency demand from patients who have delayed seeking care.
Doctors in Wales consider striking for first time
Doctors in Wales are considering going on strike for the first time, the British Medical Association Cymru has said.
Almost two-thirds of hospital doctors surveyed by the union this month said they would be willing to take some form of industrial action, including strikes, over their current pay and conditions.
The announcement comes after a week of walkouts by nurses and ambulance staff across the country calling for better wages and conditions.
The BMA’s Welsh Council chairwoman, Iona Collins, called the result of the survey “upsetting to all” and said it is “gut-wrenching for doctors to consider walking away from work”.
Doctors in Wales consider striking for first time
BMA Cymru’s Dr Iona Collins said the Welsh Government needed to ‘wake up to the crisis in the medical workforce and take serious action’.
National Highways strikes to escalate after around New Year
The National Highways strikes will escalate further on 30 December when PCS members across the traffic officer service in the West Midlands and south-west England begin action and on 6 January when it reaches the East Midlands and eastern England.
In addition, all PCS members in National Highways, working for the traffic officer service, will take action on 3 and 4 January.
PCS has served formal notice on the Department for Work and Pensions of extended strike action in parts of the department in the first week of January as part of its national campaign.
Benefit processing members in Doncaster Crossgate House, a threatened closure site, have been on strike since Monday and are joined today by the rest of the PCS members at the site.
All PCS members in the building will now take strike action during the first week in January.
Action by PCS members in Toxteth, City and Duke Street jobcentres in Liverpool will be extended to 7 January, the union announced.
National highways workers to stage more strike action
“Our members are telling us they have to cut back their spending at Christmas time because they are running out of money. They have been offered a below-inflation pay award, at a time when inflation is higher than 10 per cent.”
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Thursday, 22 December 2022, where we provide the latest on the industrial action by frontline workers, political negotiations around it and the impact of the strikes on the general public ahead of the festive season.
