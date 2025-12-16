UK unemployment rate rises to 5.1% in latest ONS data - latest
The ONS said young people were particularly affected by a ‘subdued’ jobs market
The rate of UK unemployment has risen slightly to 5.1 per cent in the three months to October, according to official data.
The rate has risen by 0.1 per cent from 5 per cent in the three months to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday morning. This is the highest rate of unemployment since the first quarter of 2021 – but with the pandemic era disregarded, it is the highest since early 2016.
UK average regular earnings growth also fell to 4.6 per cent in the three months to October and was 0.9 per cent higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account, the ONS said.
It estimated the number of employees on payrolls plunged by 38,000 during November to 30.3 million, adding younger workers are particularly affected by what it called a “subdued labour market”.
The announcement comes as a fresh blow to chancellor Rachel Reeves after the UK economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1 per cent in October. The economy has not grown since June, after no growth was recorded in August.
Figures show 'scale of challenge' Labour inherited, minister says
The work and pensions secretary said figures showing the unemployment rate at its highest level for nearly five years reflect the “scale of the challenge” Labour inherited.
Pat McFadden said: “There are over 350,000 more people in work this year and the rate of inactivity is at its joint lowest in over five years, but today’s figures underline the scale of the challenge we’ve inherited.
“That is why we are investing £1.5 billion to deliver 50,000 apprenticeships and 350,000 new workplace opportunities for young people – giving them real experience and a foot in the door.
“To go further and tackle the deep-rooted issues of our labour market, Alan Milburn is also leading an investigation into the whole issue of young people inactivity and work.”
Data shows 'weakening labour market', ONS chief says
The ONS chief has said the latest unemployment figures are evidence of a “weakening” labour market.
Following the release of its latest figures on Tuesday morning, ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The overall picture continues to be of a weakening labour market.
“The number of employees on payroll has fallen again, reflecting subdued hiring activity, while firms told us there were fewer jobs in the latest period.
“This weakness is also reflected in an increase in the unemployment rate while vacancies remained broadly flat.
“The fall in payroll numbers and increase in unemployment has been seen particularly among some younger age groups.”
Earnings growth falls
UK average regular earnings growth fell to 4.6 per cent in the three months to October and was 0.9 per cent higher after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account, the Office for National Statistics has said.
