Boris Johnson this morning told cabinet it was becoming clearer by the day that Vladimir Putin had made a “colossal mistake” in invading Ukraine, where “heroic” resistance was inflicting “significant casualties” on Russian forces.

The prime minister is to fly to Estonia and Poland on Tuesday as he continues his drive to build international support for Ukraine following the invasion.

He told ministers that Putin’s aggression “must fail” and said the UK was determined to continue building international pressure on the Russian president, saying: “The prime minister said we will continue to support Ukraine and its’ people in any way we can.”