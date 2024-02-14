By-elections - LIVE: Peter Bone’s girlfriend aims for Wellingborough seat as Kingswood faces axe
Labour and Conservatives battle it out in Northamptonshire and South Gloucestershire constituencies
Voters go to the polls on Thursday in two parliamentary by-elections, with electoral contests take place in Northamptonshire and South Gloucestershire.
Helen Harrison is running for the Conservative Party in Wellingborough, after her disgraced partner Peter Bone lost the seat in a recall petition having been suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct claims he denies.
Mr Bone had a majority of 18,540 in what has been traditionally a safe seat for the Tories. Ms Harrison is running against Labour’s Gen Kitchen and nine other candidates.
Labour and the Tories will also battle it out for the Kingswood constituency in South Gloucestershire, vacated by Chris Skidmore, who resigned in protest at the government’s plans to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.
Sam Bromiley will be defending a majority of 11,220 for the Conservatives against Labour’s candidate Damien Egan and five other candidates.
The Kingswood constituency will be abolished at the next general election – which has to take place by law no later than January 2025 – meaning that whoever wins the contest will represent the seat for only a few months.
Conservatives have had one by-election gain this parliament
If the Tories lose one or both of Thursday’s contests, it would bring to nine or 10 the number of defeats so far this parliament: more than any previous government since the 1966-70 Labour administration of Harold Wilson, which endured 15 losses.
Even accounting for the Conservatives’ one by-election gain this parliament – winning Hartlepool from Labour in 2021 – a double defeat on Thursday would bring the party’s overall by-election scorecard to nine net losses (10 defeats, one gain).
This would still be worse than any government since 1966-70.
‘Game on’ in Wellingborough - Reform UK candidate
Reform UK’s candidate in the Wellingborough byelection has said it is “game on” as the party expects to make gains in the constituency.
“We can win this and it will send a message to the Tories that their time is up,” Ben Habib told the Daily Express. “ We can shock the political world.”
Some analysts have suggested low turnout could see Reform push the Tories into second place in the strong Brexit-backing seat.
Defeat could see Tories rack up most byelection defeats in a single parliament since 1960s
If the Conservatives lose one or both of Thursday’s by-elections in Kingswood and Wellingborough, it would mean the Government has clocked up more by-election defeats in a single parliament than any government since the 1960s.
The Tories’ current tally of by-election losses since the 2019 general election is eight: Chesham & Amersham and North Shropshire in 2021 (both gained by the Liberal Democrats); Tiverton & Honiton and Wakefield in 2022 (won by the Lib Dems and Labour respectively); and Selby & Ainsty, Somerton & Frome, Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth in 2023 (all Labour gains except Somerton & Frome, which was won by the Lib Dems).
The last government to lose this many by-elections during a single parliament was the 1992-97 Conservative administration led by John Major.
All the candidates vying for Wellingborough
There are 11 candidates standing in this by-election: Nick the Flying Brick (Official Monster Raving Loony), Ana Gunn (Liberal Democrat), Ben Habib (Reform), Helen Harrison (Conservative), Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem (no description), Gen Kitchen (Labour), Alex Merola (Britain First), Will Morris (Green), Andre Pyne-Bailey (Independent), Marion Turner-Hawes (no description) and Kev Watts (Independent).
The constituency of Wellingborough is being replaced at the next general election by the new seat of Wellingborough & Rushden.
Who is standing in Kingswood?
There are six candidates standing in the by-election: Sam Bromiley (Conservative), Andrew Brown (Liberal Democrat), Damien Egan (Labour), Lorraine Francis (Green), Rupert Lowe (Reform) and Nicholas Wood (Ukip).
The abolition of the constituency at the next general election – which has to take place by law no later than January 2025 – means whoever wins the by-election will represent the seat for only a few months.
