Voters go to the polls on Thursday in two parliamentary by-elections, with electoral contests take place in Northamptonshire and South Gloucestershire.

Helen Harrison is running for the Conservative Party in Wellingborough, after her disgraced partner Peter Bone lost the seat in a recall petition having been suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct claims he denies.

Mr Bone had a majority of 18,540 in what has been traditionally a safe seat for the Tories. Ms Harrison is running against Labour’s Gen Kitchen and nine other candidates.

Labour and the Tories will also battle it out for the Kingswood constituency in South Gloucestershire, vacated by Chris Skidmore, who resigned in protest at the government’s plans to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Sam Bromiley will be defending a majority of 11,220 for the Conservatives against Labour’s candidate Damien Egan and five other candidates.

The Kingswood constituency will be abolished at the next general election – which has to take place by law no later than January 2025 – meaning that whoever wins the contest will represent the seat for only a few months.