Winter fuel allowance latest: Up to 50 Labour MPs could rebel over cut as Starmer defends ‘unpopular’ move
Labour MPs have reported receiving floods of emails from worried constituents
Sir Keir Starmer is bracing for a major rebellion over his government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners.
Dozens of Labour MPs are expected to abstain in Tuesday’s vote, after seven had the whip removed for voting against the government over the two child benefit cap.
New MPs in particular are reported to be shocked by the number of worried emails they have received from constituents over the issue, with one more experienced Labour MP telling The Guardian: “I’ve had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we don’t do this.”
Around 10 million people are expected to be directly impacted by the plans announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in July to axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
It comes as regulator Ofgem raises its energy price cap by 10 per cent, with Labour MPs warning removing the allowance could cost lives or result in people requiring hospital care.
As many as 50 Labour MPs could rebel against chancellor Rachel Reeves’ cut to the winter fuel allowance in Tuesday’s vote, a report suggests.
With MPs fearing voting against the policy after Sir Keir Starmer removed the Labour whip from seven MPs who voted against him on the two-child benefit cap, dozens are reportedly considering abstaining or being absent – but rebels say their numbers are very difficult to predict.
One Labour MP told The Guardian: “I’d expect the vast majority of anyone who does rebel to abstain, and remain inside the tent. Abstention is the new rebellion. It’s a question of defining what dissent is, and it’s probably better to do this than to jump off a cliff.”
How is Labour planning to cut winter fuel allowance?
Around 10 million people are expected to be directly impacted by the plans announced by the chancellor in July – prompting gasps in the House of Commons – to cut the winter fuel payments first introduced by her predecessor Gordon Brown in 1997.
The decision, made ahead of Ms Reeves’s first budget next month, will axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
It comes as regulator Ofgem raises its energy price cap by 10 per cent, with average annual bills expected to rise by £150 per year.
Analysis shows energy bills this winter will be the highest on record for older people who previously received the winter fuel payment, worth up to £300.
My colleague Albert Toth has more details on the cut here:
Winter fuel payment cut will put pensioners in hospital, Labour MPs fear
Labour frontbenchers and MPs have reportedly expressed fears that chancellor Rachel Reeves’s “brutal” plan to scrap the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners will put more older people in hospital.
With MPs set to vote on the policy on Tuesday, Labour politicians have expressed their own grave concerns amid a flood of worried emails from constituents reported by The Independent to have shocked new MPs in particular.
In remarks to The Guardian, anonymous Labour MPs lined up to relay the sheer volume of the correspondence they have received on the issue, with one saying: “I don’t think there is a Labour MP who isn’t worried ... I’ve had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we don’t do this.”
One cabinet source complained to the paper that the policy “hasn’t even been thought through properly”, warning: “We’re going to end up with more old people in hospital or care as a result, with all the costs involved in that.”
Another MP said: “It’s going to save us £1.5bn but that won’t be worth the political hit we’ll take this winter. The right-wing press will be full of stories about elderly people sitting in A&E or on buses because they can’t afford their fuel bills and it’s the only way they can keep warm.”
Good morning, and thanks for joining us on The Independent's politics blog, where we'll be bringing you live updates as pressure grows on Sir Keir Starmer's government over cutting of the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners.
