✕ Close Chancellor Rachel Reeves hints at giving public sector workers above-inflation pay rises

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rachel Reeves has warned “more difficult choices” are coming after axing winter fuel payment to those not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits in a bid to plug £22 billion black hole in public spending.

Ms Reeves unveiled plans to tackle the projected overspend, including cuts to winter fuel payments and infrastructure projects.

It comes as she accused the previous Tory government of “covering up the true state of the public finances” as she revealed the results of the Treasury spending audit she commissioned during a speech in the Commons yesterday.

A new Office of Value for Money, a Labour manifesto pledge, will start work right away to identify and recommend areas where the government can save money in the current financial year, she said.

The office is expected to announce public cuts worth billions to plug the gap in the public finances that could see the cancellation of projects including the road tunnel near Stonehenge and Boris Johnson’s New Hospital programme.