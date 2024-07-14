William says ‘we’re all still so proud of you’ after England lose in Euros final

Support truly

The Prince of Wales told England’s football team “we’re all still so proud of you” after they lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

William, who attended the match in Berlin alongside his son Prince George, said: “It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while England fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

The prince said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W”