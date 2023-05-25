President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton pay tribute to Tina Turner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have joined those paying tribute to the “once-in-a-generation talent” of Tina Turner.

Biden hailed the singer’s “remarkable” personal strength in addition to having “changed American music forever”.

Multiple Grammy-award winner Turner, famous for hits including The Best and Proud Mary, died “peacefully” on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Following the announcement former and current US leaders came together with fans and members of the entertainment industry to remember her.

“Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time,” Biden said.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable.

“Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.

“Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was ‘simply the best’.”

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a joint statement to Twitter and Instagram, which described Turner as “raw, powerful and unstoppable”.

“She was unapologetically herself, speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy,” they said.

“Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Harris said on Twitter Turner was a “spectacular light” and “simply the best”.

“Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been,” she said.

“From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best.”

In his own post Clinton recalled meeting the singer twice, both in 1984 and again on her 67th birthday at a charity event in Russia with Sir Elton John.

“I loved Tina Turner and will never forget meeting her when she came to Little Rock for a concert after releasing Private Dancer in 1984,” he said.

“We met again on her 67th birthday in St Petersburg, where she and Elton John sang for a charity event.

“She still had it, talent, style, energy and authenticity. A priceless gift to music lovers everywhere. May she rest in peace.”

Clinton’s former vice president Al Gore also praised Turner’s “perseverance and show-stopping talent”.

“Raised in the small town of Nutbush, TN Tina Turner grew up to become the Queen of Rock & Roll,” he said.

“But it was her strength, perseverance & show-stopping talent that made her a global icon.

“I join fans around the world in mourning her loss & celebrating the joy she brought millions.”

In 2005 former president George W Bush famously described Turner’s legs as “the most famous in showbusiness” and it was reported she insured them for hundreds of millions of US dollars.