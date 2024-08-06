What the papers say – August 6

Support truly

Violence across the UK featured heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers, with unrest continuing more than a week since three young girls were stabbed to death at a Southport dance class.

Around 400 people have been arrested, with the i and Metro reporting 6,000 specialist police will be put into public duty units to try to quell the riots.

Families targeted by rioters have been too scared to leave home, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Guardian leads with calls from an ex-police chief to treat the most extreme far-right attacks as terrorism.

Elon Musk’s war of words with the Prime Minister leads the Daily Mail and Telegraph, with the billionaire claiming Britain faces a “civil war” over immigration amid the unrest.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer says there is “no justification” for the tech magnate’s claims, says The Times.

The Daily Express splashes on the Met police chief knocking a Sky News reporter’s mic to the ground after being asked about claims of “two-tiered policing” around the UK riots.

In other news, the Financial Times says stock markets fell sharply on Monday amid fears of a US recession.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with Rod Stewart sparking backlash after mocking Donald Trump’s fake tan at a gig.