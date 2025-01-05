RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32
James Lee Williams, who performs as the drag queen, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has died aged 32, their publicist has said.
James Lee Williams, who performs as the drag queen, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.
Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted the drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.
Their publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news on Sunday evening, writing that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.
In a post on Instagram, Mr Jones added: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.
“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.
“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”
Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.