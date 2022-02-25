Ukraine demands tougher sanctions against Russia as rocket strikes hit Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a call with Boris Johnson after fighting closed in on the capital city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes.
Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide “effective counteraction” against Moscow’s advances after holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister pledged further support “in the coming days” after the president updated him on the “terrible developments” in the Ukrainian capital.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said more than 450 Russian troops had been killed, as a fierce resistance meant Moscow “failed” on the main objective on the first day of fighting.
Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky spoke after Kyiv was hit by “horrific rocket strikes” and fighting reached the outskirts of the capital overnight.
After the call, the president said Ukraine “needs the support of partners more than ever”.
“We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened,” Mr Zelensky added.
