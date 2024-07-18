Residents warned to stay home amid ongoing disorder in Leeds suburb

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Local residents have been warned to stay at home amid ongoing disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds.

There is a “large” police presence in the area – but no injuries have yet been reported, West Yorkshire Police said.

Livestream footage on social media appeared to show vehicles on fire.

Videos have also been posted showing an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.

Officers were called to an incident at an address in Luxor Street at 5pm on Thursday where they found an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

More people started to attend the location and the agency workers and children were taken to a safe place.

A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area where “pockets of disorder” were emerging.

Footage on social media appears to show an overturned police car on the road.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident.

“Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Salma Arif, councillor for Gipton and Harehills, warned residents to stay at home in a video she posted on social media, featuring an East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Inspector.

Ms Arif said: “There is an ongoing situation currently in Harehills, we’re aware of that so police is here.

“We are asking everybody in the area to please stay at home at this moment in time.”

The inspector added: “If you could all stay where you are, stay in your houses, we will manage this and if you’re out in the crowd I would just ask you to go home please so we can keep everybody safe.”