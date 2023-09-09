Morocco earthquake – live: At least 296 dead after late night magnitude 7 tremor strikes near Marrakech
Death toll is preliminary figure, says interior ministry as buildings collapse in Unesco World Heritage site
At least 296 people have died and 153 injured in Morocco after an earthquake struck near the historic Marrakech city.
The tremor struck late on Friday night and had an initial 6.8 magnitude when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds. The deaths are a preliminary figure, according to the country’s interior ministry, as most of them have occurred in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.
Videos have emerged of several buildings being reduced to rubble and have left parts of the famous red walls in Marrakech damaged.
Some buildings in the old city, a Unesco World Heritage site, with photos of smashed cars and rubble all over emerging.
Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network said the earthquake measured a magnitude 7 on the Richter scale. A 4.9-magnitude aftershock was reported just 19 minutes after the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.
Tremors of powerful 7.2-magnitude quake felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria
The tremors of the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco were felt as far off as Portugal, the country’s Institute for Sea and Atmosphere confirmed. Algeria’s Civil Defense agency reported tremors were felt in the country as well.
The quake that measured a magnitude 7.2 toppled several buildings. Its epicentre was high up in the Atlas mountains, about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the US Geological Survey.
About 20 million people likely felt shaking from powerful earthquake, US Geological Survey estimate says
About 20 million people felt the impact of the earthquake that has struck Morocco, while over 2 million people experienced strong to very strong shaking, according to an estimate by the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The epicentre of the quake was said to be high in the Atlas Mountains about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the USGS.
Late night tremor kills 296 and injures 153 in one of strongest quakes ever felt in country in years
A late night earthquake that struck Morocco has led to at least 296 deaths and 153 left injured, said the country’s interior ministry in the strongest earthquake that it has faced in several years. The quake was followed by an aftershock just 19 minutes later. The epicentre of the quake is said to have emerged in the Atlas mountains about 70km south of Marrakech.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the earthquake in Morocco that has left 296 dead and 153 injured.
