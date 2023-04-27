Scramble to evacuate Britons from Sudan as ceasefire deadline looms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government was on Thursday scrambling to evacuate Britons from Sudan before an uneasy ceasefire ends at midnight and the country is potentially plunged back into fighting.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned it would be "potentially impossible" to continue the evacuation after fighting resumes and urged UK nationals to head for the airport.

The British ambassador on Thusday was said to be "pushing hard" for warring parties in the African country to extend their 72-hour truce – amid domestic and international criticism of the pace and nature of the UK government's response.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office under evacuation plans – but there are estimates that thousands more could be there.

A total of eight evacuation flights have landed at a British airforce base in Cyprus as of late on Thursday afternoon, with more expected later.

But only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible for evacuation.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the narrow terms of the evacuation were likely keeping many British nationals with Sudanese family members in the country despite the warnings to leave.

"It is not right that British nationals are unable to leave because their close Sudanese family members are being excluded from safe passage, especially as we know that planes have left the airfield without being full," he said.

"Can I urge the Foreign Secretary to take swift action to ensure that British citizens can travel with their family now?"

Mr Lammy's concerns were echoed by Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, who called for elderly people dependent on children who are British citizens to also be accepted.

Foreign Secretary Mr Cleverley said the government was "trying to facilitate as many people to leave the country as possible".

"Where we have families where a British national perhaps has a Sudanese national as spouse, Sudanese children or extended family, it makes the extraction more complicated," the Foreign Secretary said.

"We have given advice as to the status or the prioritisation of the people that we are able to withdraw. We have said it's British nationals and Sudanese with travel documents."

Downing Street reiterated on Thursday that "you should not go to the airport unless you are a British passport holder or their dependent", but said there was "an element of discretion" for those working on the ground.

The UK has also been criticised for prioritising the evacuation of embassy staff ahead of civilians, in contrast to Germany and France.

Defending the UK government’s approach from unfavourable comparisons with other European nations, Mr Cleverly said direct comparisons were not possible.

"Different countries have different sets of circumstances," he told BBC Radio 4's Today rogramme.

"Their nationals in countries don't all behave the same way. Countries where their nationals tend to live in a close expat community who are geographically co-located, it's easier for them to move en masse, it's easier for them to be evacuated."

Urging people to head for the airport, he added: "We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible.

"So what we're saying to British nationals is if you're hesitant, if you're weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

"There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out. I'm not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended."

A power struggle between Sudan's army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) descended into fighting almost two weeks ago, seeing over 500 people killed and thousands more have been injured.